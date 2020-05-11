2020 Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games Cancelled

The Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games scheduled for June 13 in Beloit have officially been cancelled. The decision came down on Monday morning as the coronavirus pandemic continues to be a threat to the health of the public. 8-Man All-Star Game Committee Chairman David Dubbert issued the following statement on behalf of the committee:

Due to Covid 19 in the best interest of Public Safety, the Mitchell County Health Board and the Kansas 8 Man All Star Game Committee has officially cancelled the 2020 All Star games. The plan is to resume the games in 2021.

Vestal Teeter, head coach at Ingalls and the president of the Kansas Eight Man Football Association also presented this statement on behalf of the KEMFA:

It’s with a heavy heart that we are cancelling the 8-Man All-Star Games this year. This decision was made with the players’ best interests and safety in mind, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. I am very sad for all the young men that have worked so hard to earn a chance to play in the game, and we wish them all the best as they pursue their future endeavors.

Each year, 80 of the best senior football players in the state in 8-Man football are selected as all-stars. As a way to honor them, to see the list of players that were chosen this year, click this link: 2020 8-Man All-Star Game Selections