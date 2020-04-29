Confirmed COVID-19 case at Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex

TOPEKA, Kan. – Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced today that one staff member at the Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex (KJCC) tested positive for COVID-19. This is the fourth KDOC facility with a confirmed case, with the first cases reported at the Lansing Correction Facility, Wichita Work Release Facility and Topeka Correctional Facility.

The staff member at KJCC is a female over the age of 20. In order to protect the identity of the person, no other information will be released.

The KDOC has been in consultation with officials from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) on next steps to address these circumstances. As a result of that consultation with KDHE, the following steps were implemented:

KDHE conducted contact tracing to determine who among our staff and residents have been in close contact with this individual

The Shawnee County Health Department conducted contact tracing to identify anyone outside of KJCC who may have been in close contact with this individual and will notify those persons

KDOC will remain diligent in monitoring other staff and residents for symptoms

“Corrections is essential work during this pandemic and always,” Zmuda said. “We remain committed to collaborating with KDHE to ensure that we are doing everything we can to keep our staff and residents safe and healthy during this time.”

Established in 1879 as the State Reform School, the Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex is Kansas’ only juvenile prison that currently houses 154.

For current information on COVID-19 in Kansas, and to sign up for updates, go to the KDHE COVID-19 Resource Center at kdhe.ks.gov/coronavirus. For information on the KDOC’s response to COVID-19, visit https://www.doc.ks.gov/kdoc-coronavirus-updates.