Mitchell County Health Department Reminds Residents Of Extended Stay-At-Home Order

Dear Mitchell County Residents,

As many are aware, Governor Kelly announced yesterday the Statewide Stay-at-Home order is now extended until May 3rd, 2020.

What does this mean for Mitchell County? All residents must continue to stay in their homes or residences unless performing an essential activity. If you have a question regarding what is considered an essential activity, please call the health department prior to engaging in the activity or reference the Kansas Essential Functions Framework for a list of essential functions.

Travel restrictions remain in place for Mitchell County to include any travel to and from areas identified by KDHE, also to include the following counties in Kansas: Johnson, Wyandotte, Douglas, Leavenworth, Sedgwick, Coffey, and Shawnee. Any non-essential travel to and from those areas will result in a mandatory 14-day home quarantine upon arrival to Mitchell County. This does include non-Mitchell County residents traveling to Mitchell County from a designated area. Additionally, if someone visits your household from a designated travel restriction area, any contacts will also be placed into a minimum 7-day home quarantine.

It cannot be stressed enough the importance of staying home and only going out for essential tasks. You can reduce your risk of exposure by:

Maintaining social distancing of 6 feet or more and no mass gatherings.

Covering your face with a cloth masks when in public places.

Washing your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds or more.

Using hand sanitizer and disinfecting highly used surfaces often.

Stay home if you are sick and call your healthcare provider prior to arrival.

The community has done a tremendous job thus far, but now is the time to remain diligent with response efforts to COVID-19 moving forward. It is crucial to continue to follow guidelines put in place by KDHE, the Mitchell County Health Department, and community healthcare providers to limit exposure and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Sincerely,

Cortney Murrow, Administrator

Mitchell County Health Department