Washington Co. Orders Mandatory Quarantine To Those Traveling To/From Certain Kansas Counties & States

Emergency Public Health Order issued on the 7th day of April 2020 to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic in Washington County, Kansas pursuant to the authority provided in K.S.A. 65-119 and K.S.A. 65-119b and other applicable laws and regulations.

WHEREAS, The local health officer is authorized and required, pursuant to K.S.A. 65-119 and K.S.A. 65-119b and K.S.A. 65-202 to make orders related to infectious or contagious disease, specifically in K.S.A. 65-129b to order an individual or group of individuals to go into quarantine until such no longer poses a substantial risk of transmitting the disease or condition to the public where there is actual or potential exposure to an infectious or contagious disease that is potentially life-threatening; and

WHEREAS, on the 12th day of March, 2020, the Governor of the State of Kansas proclaimed a State of Disaster Emergency as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19); and

WHEREAS, the Board of County Commissioners did declare a local disaster emergency for Washington County on March 16, 2020; and

WHEREAS, the Governor of the State of Kansas did issue Executive Order No. 20-16, a statewide “stay home” order on March 28, 2020, and said “stay home” specifically noted that local authorities retain any authority to issue or enforce isolation or quarantine orders; and

WHEREAS, COVID-19 is an infectious or contagious disease that is potentially life-threatening and such conditions endanger the health, safety and welfare of persons and property; and

WHEREAS, the outbreak of COVID-19 continues to threaten the life and health of the citizens of and visitors to Washington County, as well as threaten the vitality of the economy and remains a public disaster affecting life, health, property, and the public peace; and

WHEREAS, there are currently States within the United States and certain counties located within the State of Kansas that are experiencing community wide spread of COVID-19; and

WHEREAS, there is consequently a risk of transmitting COVID-19 to the residents of Washington County if individuals travel to those locations and subsequently return to Washington County, Kansas without being quarantined; and

WHEREAS, the incubation period of COVID-19 is up to 14 days; and

WHEREAS, a 14-day mandatory quarantine is necessary for those individuals traveling to the locations as further set forth herein in order to control the spread of COVID-19 to the people of Washington County, Kansas; and

WHEREAS, this public health order is being issued to slow the rate of community spread of COVID-19 through quarantine of individuals traveling to certain community wide spread locations.

NOW THEREFORE IT BE ORDERED by the Washington County Local Health Officer until further notice or action that:

Section 1: Mandatory Quarantine: Effective as of the 7th day of April, 2020, all individuals located in Washington County, Kansas who on or after April 7, 2020 a) traveled internationally, b) took a cruise, c) travelled to or from any of the following states: Connecticut, Louisiana, Colorado, Florida, California, New York, Washington State, Illinois, and New Jersey; and d) individuals who have traveled to or from the following counties located within the State of Kansas: Johnson, Wyandotte, Douglas, Leavenworth, Sedgwick, Coffey, Shawnee, and Riley County shall be subject to a mandatory fourteen (14) day isolation and quarantine.

Section 2: Guidelines for Quarantine: People subject to quarantine under this order must comply with the KDHE home quarantine guidelines currently in place, and as they are periodically updated and modified. Any planned travel going forward will also incur the same order for isolation and quarantine.

Section 3: Scope and Premises: The premises subject to quarantine are those premises in Washington County containing individuals mandatorily quarantined pursuant to Section 1.

Section 4: Exemptions: Notwithstanding any herein to the contrary, this order shall not apply to those persons who travel to the locations referenced above for a necessary essential function as set forth in Executive Order No. 20-16, nor shall it apply to persons who travel to the locations referenced above while performing services necessary as an essential function of the Kansas Essential Functions Framework (KEFF) as set forth in Executive Order No. 20-16. Those persons working for a business or organization which performs an essential function but who themselves do not otherwise perform services necessary for the business or organization’s essential function are not exempt. For the purpose of this order, “necessary” shall mean absolutely needed or required and shall not mean trivial, unsupportive, or secondary. All first responders, law enforcement, and health care workers are specifically exempted from this order if said individuals have traveled to the locations specified herein while performing essential functions of their job. Businesses and organizations should contact the Washington County Health Department or Washington County Emergency Management for guidance in the event they have an employee who would otherwise be quarantined under this order but is exempt pursuant to this section. If employees are allowed to work under the exemptions of this Section, employers are strongly encouraged to implement protocols to ensure that the public is safe from potential exposure and that no employee comes to work symptomatic.

Section 5: Enforcement. Pursuant to K.S.A. 65-129b, any sheriff, deputy sheriff or other law enforcement offer of the state or any political subdivision within Washington County, Kansas is hereby ordered to assist in the execution and enforcement of this order.

Section 6: Modification of Order. This order may be supplemented or modified as required for the effective and efficient management and control of the COVID-19 pandemic in the County by further order or directive of the Washington County Board of Commissioners acting as the Board of Health, or by the Washington County Health Officer.

Section 7: Contesting Order. Pursuant to K.S.A. 65-129c, and individual or group of individuals isolated or quarantined may request a hearing in the District Court of Washington County, Kansas contesting the isolation or quarantine as provided in article 15 of Chapter 60 of the Kansas Statutes Annotated.

Section 8: Notification: Because of the number of individuals and geographical areas affected, it is has been determined to be impracticable to provide notice to all such individuals required to be notified by giving them written copies of this order. Known affected individuals will be fully informed or the order utilizing the best possible means available and said order will be posted in conspicuous places.

Section 9: Effective Date and Termination: This order shall become effective immediately and shall continue until it is supplemented, modified, superseded, or rescinded.

IT IS SO ORDERED THE 7TH DAY OF APRIL, 2020

Tiffany Hayman, R.N.

Washington County Health Officer