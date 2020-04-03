Smith County Memorial Hospital Requires Screening for All Patients, Visitors, Employees

Due to the recent stay-at-home order from the governor as well as the added travel restrictions for Smith County, SCMH has decided to require screening for all patients, visitors, vendors and employees. Patients and visitors to the hospital should enter through the ER entrance to be screened. Clinic appointments will be pre-screened and may enter through the regular clinic entrance. If you do not have an appointment, you will be screened at the clinic entrance.

We have also made an update to our visitor policy. We are restricting visitors to inpatients in the hospital to one person per patient per day. Patients may designate one visitor with the nursing staff and have his/her name added to our entry list. Visitors will be limited to local, Smith County residents only.

We have made this change out of an abundance of caution. Please be aware that there are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Smith County. We are making this decision out of a desire to keep our communities and staff safe and healthy. We encourage everyone to stay home to stop the spread of COVID-19. Read more details about these changes at scmhks.org/coronavirus.