Mitchell County Prohibits Public Gatherings Of More Than 10 People

The Board of Health / Health Officer hereby issues the following prohibitions or restrictions regarding public gatherings in the County:

Mass gatherings or events that include 10 or more attendance.

The basis for this order is:

Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and per execute order placed by Governor Kelly placed on March 23rd, 2020, individuals and organizations are ordered to cancel or post-pone any in-person events that consist of 10 people or greater in efforts to reduce exposure and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This order will remain in effect until vacated by the Board of Health or Health Officer. Any questions regarding this notice may be directed to Cortney Murrow, Mitchell County Health Department Administrator, at 785-738-5175, or in person at the Mitchell County Health Department, 310 W. 8th St Beloit, KS 67420.