Glen Elder Closes City Hall To The Public

Based upon recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the City of Glen Elder is implementing community-based interventions like social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, commonly referred to as coronavirus.

Beginning Monday, March 23, 2020 City Hall will be closed to the public.

The City is encouraging utility customers to use the following services to pay utility bills:

Visit www.glenelder.com & pay online with GovPayNet

Call City Hall to pay with a debit or credit card

Those who prefer paying with a check can use the drop box at City Hall, 213 S. Market Street, or mail their payment to P.O. Box 55, Glen Elder, KS 67446.

To talk with the City Clerk, call 785-545-3322 between the hours of 8:00 am – Noon and 1:00 – 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday.

For up-to-date information about COVID-19, go to the following websites:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/

Kansas Department of Health and Environment: http://www.kdheks.gov/

Mitchell County Notices: www.mitchellcountykansas.com/covid-19-notices.html