Marshall County Implements Social Gathering Restrictions

The Marshall County Board of County Commissioners signed resolution 20-20-03-29-1 today, restricting social gatherings throughout the county to assist in slowing the spread of COVID-19. This reduction will reduce the number of people infected and avoid strain on the healthcare system.

COUNTY RESOLUTION 20-20-03-19-1

WHEREAS, securing the health, safety, and economic well-being of residents and visitors to Marshall County, is a priority of this Board;

AND WHEREAS, The United States Departments of Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency for COVID-19 beginning January 27, 2020;

AND WHEREAS, A State of Disaster Emergency was proclaimed for the State of Kansas on March 12, 2020;

AND WHEREAS, The County public health officer is recommending and supporting certain actions;

AND WHEREAS, further action is necessary to protect the health and safety of the residence of Marshall County to slow the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, reduce the number of people infected and avoid strain on our health care system.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF MARSHALL COUNTY, KANSAS as follows:

SECTION 1.

Effective at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, all public or private gatherings shall be limited to 10 persons or less. The phrase “gathering” shall mean any planned or spontaneous public or private event or convening that will bring together or is likely to bring together 10 or more persons in a confined or enclosed space at the same time. The prohibition includes, but is not limited to gathers at: auditoriums, theaters, movie theaters, museums, stadiums, arenas, conference rooms, meeting halls, exhibition centers, taverns, health and fitness centers, recreation centers and licensed pools. This provision shall not apply to the following:

a. Meetings or proceedings of the governing bodies of the county and the cities located therein.

b. Operations of the United States Government;

c. Religious gatherings, as long as attendees can engage in appropriate social distancing;

e. Childcare locations, residential care centers, and group homes;

f. hotels and motels

g. Military and National Guard facilities;

h. Law Enforcement, jail, or correctional facilities.

i. Any facility being used as part of a government or community response to a natural disaster;

j. Food pantries and shelter facilities, including day centers, for individuals and families;

k. Detoxification Centers

l. Apartment or other multi-family residential buildings, except that the prohibitions shall apply to any non-residential facilities, rooms, or operations in such buildings.

m. Hospitals, medical facilities, and pharmacies;

n. Long-term care and assisted living facilities;

o. Retail food establishments (grocery stores, convenience stores)

p. Office spaces and government service counters;

q. Manufacturing, processing, distribution, and production facilities;

r. Public transportation;

s. Utility facilities;

SECTION 2.

Effective at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 all restaurants, bars, taverns, dining facilities, clubs (public and private membership) and movie theaters shall be closed to dine-in operations. All such facilities shall be limited to curb-side pickup, carry out, drive through or delivery. The requirements of Section 1 apply to the number of persons allowed to gather while awaiting carry out inside the facility.

SECTION 3.

Effective at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020 the Marshall County Courthouse shall be closed to the general public. Further information regarding the delivery of services provided at the Courthouse will be released at a later date.

SECTION 4.

This resolution shall take effect on the date stated below.

ADOPTED by the Board of County Commissioners of Marshall County, Kansas, this 19th day of March, 2020.

Signed:

Thomas K. Holle

J. Keith Bramhall

Barbara Kickhaefer, Chairperson

Attest:

Sandra Wilson, County Clerk