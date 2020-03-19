Letter From Beloit USD 273 Superintendent Jeff Travis – 3/19/2020

Dear Parent/Patron of USD 273,

USD 273 – Beloit has developed a Continuous Learning plan. This plan will contain a variety of delivery methods for our students. These methods will include but are not limited to technology. Communication with your students’ instructor and the college’s concurrent classes will finish with an online format. We do need to know if you need internet connectivity at your home so that we can get you temporary internet access during this time. Please let us know if you need this. You can call our office at (785) 738-3261 tomorrow and we will put you on a list for temporary connectivity.

I want to assure you that your child’s education will continue. These opportunities meet the guidelines given to us from the Kansas State Department of Education. Your building principals will be contacting you with details. If your child receives special education services, the special education teacher will contact you in the near future on how these services will be given.

Expect your building principal’s message to be corning very soon. The start date for all of this will be April 6th. We value your child and their education.

Thank you for your understanding and flexibility as we work through this COVID-19 situation.

Sincerely,

Jeff Travis, Superintendent

USD 273 – Beloit