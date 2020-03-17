Kansas Lottery Announces Suspension of State Casino Operations

After consultation with the Kansas Governor’s Office and the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission, the Kansas Lottery has announced suspension of all state-owned casino gaming starting end of business on March 17, 2020, until at least March 30, 2020. The decision was made following Governor Laura Kelly’s executive order to ban gatherings of more than 50 people pursuant to CDC recommendations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The four casinos in Kansas with state-owned gaming are the Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kansas Crossing in Pittsburg, Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, and Boot Hill Casino in Dodge City.

The health and safety of casino guests and employees is of the utmost importance. The Lottery understands the impact this decision will have on both players and employees, but the State must be dedicated to doing its part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Kansas communities.

The Kansas Lottery and casino managers will actively monitor the COVID-19 situation and will continue complying with government recommendations for operational procedures. For more information on COVID-19, please see the Kansas Department of Health and Environment website at http://www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus/index.htm.