Beloit USD 273 To Provide Free Lunches For Students Aged 1-18

USD 273-Beloit will provide FREE lunches for all students aged 1-18. Beginning Tuesday, March 17th (2 lunches and 2 breakfasts) Thursday, March 19th (2 lunches and 2 breakfasts)

If the closings continue after spring break then this Grab and Go will be available on:

Monday, March 30th (2 Lunches and 2 breakfasts)

Wednesday, April 1st (2 lunches and 2 breakfasts)

Friday, April 3rd ( 1 lunch and 1 breakfast)

We will have curbside pickup.

The Grab and Go meals can be picked up from 12:00 PM to 12:30 PM at the following locations: Location for pick up: Beloit Junior Senior High School or we will be delivering meals to the following towns:

Simpson pick up will be at Post Office (12:15-12:35 PM)

Glen Elder pick up will be at the square (12:15-12:35 PM)

Jewell pick up will be at the square (12:15-12:35 PM)

Questions or special requests please e-mail jconn@usd273.org

If you are interested in this please go to http://www.usd273.org/ and at the top of the page and click on Please Click Here for the Grab and Go Registration at the top of the website

This service cannot be offered during Spring Break, but if the closure continues after that time. We will start back with this offering on March 30th and have distribution days on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from then on until the closure ends.