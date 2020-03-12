Two Men Charged in Vermillion Man’s Murder

MARSHALL COUNTY– Two men were charged today with first degree murder and associated charges connected to the death of a Vermillion man.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, and the Office of the State Fire Marshal investigated after the Jan. 24 death of 83-year-old Donald E. McLaughlin, at his home. Also assisting in the investigation were the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, the Coffey County Sheriff’s Office, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism.

The Marshall County Attorney filed criminal charges against 18-year-old Jeremy M. Penix II, of Melvern, and 47-year-old Jefferson S. Goad, of Waverly, connected to McLaughlin’s death. Both men are charged with first degree murder, conspiracy, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, arson, and interference with a law enforcement officer.

They were both in custody prior to today’s charges. Penix is being held at the Washington County Jail, and Goad is jailed in Marshall County.

Criminal charges are merely accusations. Individuals are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. No further information will be released at this time.