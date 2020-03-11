NSAA Boys Basketball Tournament Attendance To Be Restricted To Family Members

By
Derek Nester
-

Following discussion with health officials in Lincoln, the Nebraska Boys State Basketball Tournament will be played without fans. Immediate family members of players will be allowed to attend, as well as working media.

The tournament is set to start Thursday at various sites around Lincoln.

Cheerleaders and band members will be restricted from attending, and concessions will not be sold.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR