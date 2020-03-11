NSAA Boys Basketball Tournament Attendance To Be Restricted To Family Members

Following discussion with health officials in Lincoln, the Nebraska Boys State Basketball Tournament will be played without fans. Immediate family members of players will be allowed to attend, as well as working media.
The tournament is set to start Thursday at various sites around Lincoln.
Cheerleaders and band members will be restricted from attending, and concessions will not be sold.
FCC PUBLIC FILES: KNDY-AM - KNDY-FM - KDNS-FM - KZDY-FM - KQNK-AM - KQNK-FM Some website images are courtesy of Pixabay.com
Sunflower State Radio is Copyright 2019 - Dierking Communications, Inc.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.