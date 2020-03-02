Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems CoVID-19 Preparedness Plan

Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems is in the process of implementing a CoVID-19 plan per the requirements of the CDC. At this time, a travel history is being asked for all patients. We ask that anyone with coughing, difficulty breathing, or shortness of breath, please place a mask on before entering the facility. Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems has been working with Mitchell County Health Department, Community and Regional partners, Kansas Department of Health (KDHE), The Beloit Medical Center, PA and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

MCHHS works diligently to update and implement our plan as the information continually changes. MCHHS continues to enhance employee skills to prepare for emerging diseases in order to care for our patients and community.