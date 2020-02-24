KBI and McPherson Police Investigate Suspicious Death

By
Derek Nester
-

MCPHERSON COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the McPherson Police Department are investigating a McPherson man’s death.

On Monday, Feb. 24, the McPherson Police Department received a 911 call from an individual who reported finding a man dead inside a mobile home. At around 12:05 p.m., officers arrived at 124 S. Kelly Dr. in McPherson, and discovered the deceased male subject. EMS also responded to the residence and pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

The KBI was asked to assist with the case at approximately 1 p.m. on Monday. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances as suspicious, and an autopsy will be performed. The man will be identified once all next of kin have been notified.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or anonymous tips can be made to McPherson County Crime Stoppers at 620-241-1122. 

This investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.

Previous articleBig First Half Lifts Texas Over K-State
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR