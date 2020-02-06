Suspect In Trooper Involved Shooting Identified

By
Derek Nester
-

SHAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has identified the man who was shot yesterday during an officer involved shooting in Topeka.

Gaston A. Nava-Saucedo, 33, of Topeka, was shot during the incident. He died Wednesday from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time.

Original Report

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR