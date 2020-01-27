Former Marshall County Clerk Sentenced To 2 Years In Prison

MARYSVILLE – (January 27, 2020) – The former Marshall County Clerk has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for felony misuse of public funds, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Sonya L. Stohs, 44, of Marysville, pleaded guilty in November in Marshall County District Court to one count of felony misuse of public funds. District Judge John L. Weingart today sentenced Stohs to serve 32 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections with 24 months of post-release supervision. Additionally, Stohs was ordered to pay $372,003.12 in restitution to Marshall County and $438 in investigative and court costs.

The charges stemmed from an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Secret Service that showed between May 2013 and April 2019, Stohs used funds belonging to Marshall County to pay for various personal items, in excess of $100,000.

Assistant Attorney General Adam Zentner of Schmidt’s office prosecuted the case.