Officer Involved Shooting Investigation in Chase County on I-35

By
Derek Nester
-

CHASE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting that happened Thursday afternoon, Jan. 23, along I-35 in northern Chase County.  

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) requested KBI assistance at approximately 1:45 p.m. and KBI agents and the crime scene response team (CSRT) responded.

KHP troopers from Troops N and ESU were attempting to locate a wanted suspect when they came into contact with him at the Matfield Green Service Area on I-35. The subject fled in a black Nissan Altima heading north. A pursuit ensued, and a trooper in a separate vehicle was able to deploy stop sticks ahead of the suspect’s car. This caused the car to become disabled near mile marker 107.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 1:25 p.m., the armed suspect exited his vehicle and a confrontation occurred which led one of the two troopers on scene to fire shots. A K-9 was also utilized. The suspect sustained at least one gunshot wound and several puncture wounds from the K-9. No troopers were injured.

EMS responded to the scene, and the man was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. He is currently in critical condition. 

The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into the shooting. Once completed the findings will be turned over to the Chase County Attorney for review. This investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.

Previous articleBeloit Wrestling to Host 50th Annual Invite
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR