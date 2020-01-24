Officer Involved Shooting Investigation in Chase County on I-35

CHASE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting that happened Thursday afternoon, Jan. 23, along I-35 in northern Chase County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) requested KBI assistance at approximately 1:45 p.m. and KBI agents and the crime scene response team (CSRT) responded.

KHP troopers from Troops N and ESU were attempting to locate a wanted suspect when they came into contact with him at the Matfield Green Service Area on I-35. The subject fled in a black Nissan Altima heading north. A pursuit ensued, and a trooper in a separate vehicle was able to deploy stop sticks ahead of the suspect’s car. This caused the car to become disabled near mile marker 107.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 1:25 p.m., the armed suspect exited his vehicle and a confrontation occurred which led one of the two troopers on scene to fire shots. A K-9 was also utilized. The suspect sustained at least one gunshot wound and several puncture wounds from the K-9. No troopers were injured.

EMS responded to the scene, and the man was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. He is currently in critical condition.

The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into the shooting. Once completed the findings will be turned over to the Chase County Attorney for review. This investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.