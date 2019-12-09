Beloit USD 273 Receives Recognition From Kansas State Dept. of Education

Four years ago, the Kansas State Board of Education launched its new vision for education – Kansas leads the world in the success of each student – and identified key outcomes Kansans said they valued.

These outcomes include social-emotional growth, kindergarten readiness, Individual Plan of Study, civic engagement, high school graduation and postsecondary success.

For this inaugural year of the program, KSDE is recognizing districts in these areas:

Commissioner’s Award: Exceeding predicted postsecondary effectiveness rates

Kansans Can Star Recognition (Gold, Silver, Bronze, Copper) Academically Prepared for Postsecondary Success High School Graduation Postsecondary Effectiveness



The State Board of Education and the Kansas State Department of Education is presenting USD 273 Beloit with the following recognition for the 2019-2020 school year:

Postsecondary Effectiveness: Bronze

Graduation Rate: Gold

Academically Prepared for Postsecondary Success: Copper

Commissioner’s Award

USD 273 Beloit Superintendent Jeff Travis said “we are proud of our students’, faculty, and staff for accomplishing this recognition. Please help me spread the word of this awesome recognition that our school district has accomplished.”