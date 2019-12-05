Area Communities Kickoff Christmas With Weekend Celebrations

Marysville will host the annual Christmas Opening Saturday, December 7th with Santa’s Parade downtown at 10:30. He’ll meet with youngsters at his house on the Koester block following. Breakfast with Santa and a holiday open house at the Lincoln Center runs 8-10 a.m., the historic Marshall County Courthouse will be open from 11-4, and is decorated for the holidays.

Flint Hills Dulcimer Club will entertain at 1:30. The arts center in Marysville will be open 10-4, with MHS students displaying their original works, and offering prints for sale. Koester House Museum will be open, hosting a live nativity from 11-2. A holiday homes tour fundraiser for the historic depot will be Saturday 1-4. Tickets are available at the Marysville Chamber of Commerce and Marysville Advocate offices or by calling Sarah Kessinger at 785-713-2819. The cost is $10 in advance or $12 at the homes on the day of the tour. Featured stops will include the historic Pusch-Randell house, 1000 Elm St., and a new loft guest apartment in downtown Marysville known as the Gathering House, 707 Broadway, owned by Melissa and Todd Sandmann. Also featured are the homes of Sharon Kessinger at 1103 Elm St.; Bryan and Ashley Kracht at 1140 Keystone Road; Chuck and Christina Lowrey at 1404 Debbie Lane; Jesse and Quinciann Edwards in the Lily Creek subdivision east of Marysville. For details, contact Marysville Chamber of Commerce or Marysville Mainstreet.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will greet youngsters at the Washington City Hall Saturday, 10 – 11 a.m., with refreshments and a drawing. The 40th annual Gifts and Goodies Craft Show will be Saturday 8:30 –2 at the Washington East Elementary gym, with 28 vendors represented, hosted by the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, Modern Pioneers.

Frankfort homes tour Saturday will begin at the Ed Center from 1-5, and the Frankfort Community Care Home will host a soup day 11-2.

Waterville Community Christmas kickoff is Saturday evening with a traditional Christmas meet at the Community Center from 5-7. Santa is to arrive at 4:45, and a gingerbread house and chili cook off will be featured, as well as drawings.

The annual Marshall County community Choir Christmas Cantata will be Sunday afternoon at 2, at the United Methodist Church at 1500 North Street in Marysville. The Evangelical United Church of Christ bell choir will also be featured.

Axtell United Methodist Women will host a holiday homes tour Sunday, 1-4 with tickets at the church, and the 55th annual Axtell Community Christmas Cantata will be Sunday evening at 7 at the Axtell United Methodist Church.