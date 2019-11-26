Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 11/25/19

The Marysvillle City Council met Monday. An hour-long presentation by the League of Cities resulted in no decision, as council opted to study the proposal further which would allow homeowners to buy an insurance program that would cover repairs that a homeowner could be responsible for in the event of a water and/or sewer line issue for repairs, beyond the responsibility of the city. The ask was city authorization to solicit local residents by mail, who could adopt the program on a voluntary basis, at a monthly premium.

Vacation of an alley on south 7th Street at a property owned by Bill and Tina Spurgeoun was approved for publication. This would not deny access to any other property owners.

Approval was given for publication of an ordinance raising the transient guest tax from 5% to 6.5%.

Council approved $21,100 toward engineering costs that would improve drainage at the Lakeview Sports Complex.

City Administrator Austin St. John outlined the possibility of partnering with Washington County on recycling, using their sorting program. It is believed that both communities could benefit from greater volume, and faster turnaround. Under the proposal a trailer would be available full time for drop off of recyclables, allowing more flexibility than the current two hour per month drop off schedule. St. John met with Marshall County Commissioners Monday, who expressed interest in looking at numbers involved.

As work on U.S. Highway 77 nears completion, the question of reverting temporary one-way streets on 11th and 12th at the Marysville Jr./Sr. High was brought up. Consideration was given to the 77/36 intersection next year was discussed. The contractor has three weeks to complete the project, and one-way streets will be reverted at that time.

Council member Terry Hughes suggested adding a yield sign on Hedrix at Calhoun Street north of the historic Union Pacific Depot. The mayor upgraded that suggestion to a stop sign, and asked a resolution be drafted for consideration.