River Valley Extension To Feature Program On Overcoming Depression

River Valley Extension District will feature a program in Belleville Monday evening, focusing on overcoming depression.

Mark Potter, former head basketball coach, teacher, husband and father will share his story on overcoming severe depression during the height of his basketball coaching career, providing strategies for health and wellness. His wife will share her role as a caregiver and address what you can do to help someone you love.

Caregivers are encouraged to bring family members and friends dealing with depression.

The meeting is Monday, November 18th at 6:30 p.m. In the Blair Theater (1310 19th Street, Belleville). This event is free, and all ages are welcome. For details contact the River Valley Extension District office at (785) 527-5084.