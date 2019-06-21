“Eating Healthy & Staying Active Through The Lifespan” Topic For June Senior Luncheon

MARYSVILLE – Join Community Memorial Healthcare (CMH) for lunch on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, for the monthly Sterling Connection Lunch Bunch. The topic will be “Eating healthy & staying active through the lifespan”, presented by Melissa Sandmann, SNAP-Ed Nutrition Educator for K-State Research & Extension.

Sandmann will share some practical tips for nutrition and also some low impact physical activities seniors can do in the comfort of their own homes. “Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is important at all ages,” said Sandmann. “It’s important that people are equipped with practical ways to apply that concept to their daily lives.”

Designed as a health and wellness program for people 50 and older, Sterling Connection members can attend the CMH Lunch Bunch, the hospital’s monthly program series that features a healthy lunch and guest speaker. The luncheon is held the first Wednesday of each month from 12-1 p.m. Lunch is served at 11:45 a.m., and costs $5. Please RSVP to Ashley Kracht, director of Public Relations and Marketing, by calling 785-562-2311.

To be added to the Sterling Connection mailing list for notification of future luncheon programs, please contact Kracht at the number above, or by emailing ackracht@cmhcare.org.