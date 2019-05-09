Area High School Graduations On Tap

By Bruce Dierking – KNDY News

Graduation for area high schools this weekend includes 20 at Centralia Saturday at 10:30, 12 at Axtell Saturday at 11, and 19 at Frankfort Saturday at 1:30. Diller-Odell will graduate 25 seniors Saturday at 2, and Southern at Wymore 24 on Saturday at 5.

Listen for local news 3 times daily at 7:10 AM, 12:15 PM, and 5:10 PM on FM 95.5 KNDY as well as Classic Country FM 94.1 & 1570 AM KNDY. Find our daily news podcast online anytime at 955kndy.com

Hanover and Linn commencements are Sunday at 1, with Hanover graduating 19, and Linn 13. Finally, this weekend Washington County commencement is Sunday at 2, with 17 seniors.

Next weekend will be Valley Heights, Marysville, and Nemaha Central graduations.