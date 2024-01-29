K-State Agriculture Today: 1606 – Meat Demand Monitor…Muddy Conditions

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio
1 min.
HomeAgriculture Today
  • Cattle Market and Meat Demand Monitor Update
  • How Mud Impacts Cattle
  • Rawlins County Check-in

 

00:01:05 – Cattle Market and Meat Demand Monitor Update: Glynn Tonsor, K-State livestock economist, begins today’s show with a cattle market update. He reviews the December Meat Demand Monitor and what well-watched report is coming out this week.

Glynn on AgManager.info

 

00:12:05 – How Mud Impacts Cattle: Keeping the show rolling is Extension beef cattle specialist Justin Waggoner as he reviews what producers need to keep in mind between the very cold temperatures and now wet conditions.

KSUBeef.org

 

00:23:05 – Rawlins County Check-in: Aaron Hyland, agriculture and natural resources Extension agent from Rawlins County, completes the show as he shares how agriculture, and its producers are doing in the county.

Rawlins County Extension

 

 

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

 

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

 

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan

 

Previous article
Z-96.3 The Lake Top 10 This Week – January 22-28, 2024
Next article
KNDY Morning News – Monday Edition
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

ROYALS OPENING DAY!

MLB: Twins at Royals [NO APPS/STREAMING]

Play Ball!

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 106.7 & 102.5 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Discover more from Sunflower State Radio

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading