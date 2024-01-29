K-State Agriculture Today: 1606 – Meat Demand Monitor…Muddy Conditions

Cattle Market and Meat Demand Monitor Update

How Mud Impacts Cattle

Rawlins County Check-in

00:01:05 – Cattle Market and Meat Demand Monitor Update: Glynn Tonsor, K-State livestock economist, begins today’s show with a cattle market update. He reviews the December Meat Demand Monitor and what well-watched report is coming out this week.

Glynn on AgManager.info

00:12:05 – How Mud Impacts Cattle: Keeping the show rolling is Extension beef cattle specialist Justin Waggoner as he reviews what producers need to keep in mind between the very cold temperatures and now wet conditions.

KSUBeef.org

00:23:05 – Rawlins County Check-in: Aaron Hyland, agriculture and natural resources Extension agent from Rawlins County, completes the show as he shares how agriculture, and its producers are doing in the county.

Rawlins County Extension

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan