K-State Agriculture Today: 1590 – Grain Market…Learning More for the Farm

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio
1 min.
HomeAgriculture Today
  • Grain Market Outlook
  • Online Classes for Farm Finances and Risk Management
  • Winter Weather in Kansas

 

00:01:05 – Grain Market Outlook: Starting today’s show is K-State grain economist Dan O’Brien with a grain market update. He covers the futures, cash and information from a recent Western Wisconsin Ag Lenders meeting. 

Dan O’Brien on AgManager.info

 

00:12:05 – Online Classes for Farm Finances and Risk Management: K-State farm economist, Robin Reid, and K-State farm analyst, LaVell Winsor, continue the show discussing classes where producers can learn about farm finances and risk management.

Finances and the Farm

Risk Management on the Farm

 

00:23:05 – Winter Weather in Kansas: A weather update with Chip Redmond, K-State meteorologist, wraps up today’s show. Kansans can expect snowy weather followed by cool temperatures next week.

mesonet.ksu.edu

 

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

 

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

 

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan.

Previous article
The Sports Ticket 1-5-24 HS SPORTS-BIG 12 PLAY BEINGS-KSU OC-WILL HOWARD-JOKIC-NFL PLAYOFF PICTURE
Next article
KNDY Morning News – Friday Edition
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

ROYALS OPENING DAY!

MLB: Twins at Royals [NO APPS/STREAMING]

Play Ball!

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 106.7 & 102.5 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.