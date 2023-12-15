K-State Agriculture Today: 1581 – Grain Market Here and Abroad…Weather Update

International and Domestic Grain Market, Part 1

International and Domestic Grain Market, Part 2

Continuing with Above Average Temperatures

00:01:05 – International and Domestic Grain Market, Part 1: Starting today’s show is K-State grain economist Dan O’Brien and the senior economist at the IGP Institute Guy Allen. They discuss the domestic and international conditions of the grain market for wheat, corn, soybeans, sorghum and cotton.

00:12:05 – International and Domestic Grain Market, Part 2: Guy and Dan keep the show going by continuing their conversation about grain market conditions and logistics of the Panama Canal and Mississippi River.

00:23:05 – Continuing with Above Average Temperatures: K-State meteorologist Chip Redmond concludes today’s show with a weather update. Kansans can expect continued above average temperatures with the chance of a storm or two before Christmas.

