KNDY Rewind: Marysville Boys Basketball vs. Clay Center – 12/8/2023
KNDY Rewind: Marysville Boys Basketball vs. Clay Center – 12/8/2023
Less than 1 min.
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
REGIONAL NEWS
Heartland Flyer Passenger Rail Expansion Moves Forward in Kansas
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced the proposed extension of the Heartland Flyer passenger rail corridor is among the projects selected by the Federal Railroad...
― Advertisement ―
LOCAL NEWS
New Beloit City Manager Announced
Mayor Tom Naasz and the Beloit City Council report that Halley Roberson is their approved candidate to be Beloit’s next City Manager. At its...
― Advertisement ―
REGIONAL SPORTS
No. 2 Kansas to Host Missouri Saturday in HyVee Hoops Border Showdown
Via Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 2 Kansas (8-1) concludes its four-game homestand when it hosts Missouri (7-2) in the HyVee Hoops Border Showdown on...
NEWS PODCASTS
297: KD Country 94 Local News, Weather & Sports – 12/8/2023
KD Country 94 Local News, Weather & Sports - 12/8/2023
― Advertisement ―