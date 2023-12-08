K-State Agriculture Today: 1576 – Grain Market Expectations…Ukraine Outlook

Sideways Grain Market

Ukraine and Black Sea Region Update

Above Average Temperatures

00:01:05 – Sideways Grain Market: Starting the show is K-State grain economist Dan O’Brien with his weekly grain market update. He mentions pre-report expectations for the WASDE report and what to think about as the markets move sideways.

Dan O’Brien on AgManager.info

WASDE Report

00:12:05 – Ukraine and Black Sea Region Update: Antonina Broyaka, K-State associate in the department of agricultural economics, continues the show by providing an update on Ukraine and the Black Sea Region. She discusses what is currently being worked on and an outlook for the next marketing year.

Antonina Broyaka’s Webinar

00:23:05 – Above Average Temperatures: A weather update with K-State meteorologist Chip Redmond rounds out this week’s shows. He explains what records have been broken this past week and why people should keep fire safety top of mind.

