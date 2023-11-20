859: Classic Hits Q-106.7 & 102.5 News, Weather & Sports Update – 11/20/2023

Classic Hits Q-106.7 & 102.5 News, Weather & Sports Update – 11/20/2023
Less than 1 min.
Sunflower State Radio
REGIONAL NEWS
More than 584,000 Kansans Expected to Travel for Thanksgiving
WICHITA, Kan. – Nov. 20, 2023 – AAA estimates that more than 584,000 Kansans will be among the 55.4 million Americans who will travel 50 miles or...
LOCAL NEWS
Important Programming Update For KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake Monday
Due to Kansas City Chiefs football on Monday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas Jayhawk Basketball will move to KD Country 94 as...
REGIONAL SPORTS
Huskers Fall To Wisconsin In Overtime 24-17
Via Nebraska Athletics Madison, Wis. - Tristan Alvano sent the game to overtime with his 30-yard field goal with four seconds left, but the Nebraska football...
NEWS PODCASTS
858: The Partyline with Natalie & Mandi – 11/20/2023
The Partyline with Natalie & Mandi - 11/20/2023
