K-State Agriculture Today: 1561 – FSA Loan Program…Alternative Options for Cattle Feeds

Guaranteed Loan Program

Feedstuff Options

Chronically Lame Pregnant Cow

00:01:05 – Guaranteed Loan Program: Kansas Farm Service Agency Farm Loan Chief, Josh Ridder, begins today’s show by providing details about FSA’s guaranteed loan program. He reviews the different types and how it is managed.

Farmers.gov

22007apply.gov

00:12:05 – Feedstuff Options: Continuing the show is K-State Extension beef cattle specialist Justin Waggoner discussing alternative feedstuff options for cattle. Many things can be included but need to be tested and used properly.

Evaluating Alternative Feedstuffs for Cattle

KSUBeef.org

00:23:05 – Chronically Lame Pregnant Cow: The Beef Cattle Institute at K-State rounds out today’s show with this week’s Ask the Experts. Brad White, Brian Lubbers and Dustin Pendell think about different options for what to do with a consistently lame cow during gestation.

BCI Cattle Chat Podcast

Bovine Science with BCI Podcast

Email BCI at bci@ksu.edu

