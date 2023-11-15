K-State Agriculture Today: 1561 – FSA Loan Program…Alternative Options for Cattle Feeds

  • Guaranteed Loan Program
  • Feedstuff Options
  • Chronically Lame Pregnant Cow

 

00:01:05 – Guaranteed Loan Program: Kansas Farm Service Agency Farm Loan Chief, Josh Ridder, begins today’s show by providing details about FSA’s guaranteed loan program. He reviews the different types and how it is managed.

Farmers.gov

22007apply.gov

 

00:12:05 – Feedstuff Options: Continuing the show is K-State Extension beef cattle specialist Justin Waggoner discussing alternative feedstuff options for cattle. Many things can be included but need to be tested and used properly.

Evaluating Alternative Feedstuffs for Cattle

KSUBeef.org

 

00:23:05 – Chronically Lame Pregnant Cow: The Beef Cattle Institute at K-State rounds out today’s show with this week’s Ask the Experts. Brad White, Brian Lubbers and Dustin Pendell think about different options for what to do with a consistently lame cow during gestation.

BCI Cattle Chat Podcast

Bovine Science with BCI Podcast

Email BCI at bci@ksu.edu

 

 

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

 

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

 

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan

