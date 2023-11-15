Classic Hits Q-106.7 & 102.5 News, Weather & Sports Update – 11/15/2023
853: Classic Hits Q-106.7 & 102.5 News, Weather & Sports Update – 11/15/2023
Sunflower State Radio
REGIONAL NEWS
Governor Kelly and Governor Parson Participate in Disagree Better Initiative
TOPEKA— Today, Governor Laura Kelly joined Missouri Governor Mike Parson to announce their participation in the National Governors Association's (NGA) Disagree Better initiative. Both Governors recently...
LOCAL NEWS
Meadowlark Hospice Collecting Socks For Seniors
Meadowlark Hospice Collecting Socks for Seniors throughout Clay, Cloud, Riley, Washington, Republic, and Marshall Counties throughout November. Meadowlark Hospice Volunteers are collecting Socks for Seniors...
REGIONAL SPORTS
Royals Announce Roster Moves
KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals today announced several roster moves to set their Major League Reserve List at 40. The Royals selected right-handed pitcher...
NEWS PODCASTS
