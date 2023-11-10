K-State Agriculture Today: 1558 – Grain Balance Sheets…Warm November

Supply and Demand Grain Balance Sheets

Dry, Warm Weather Pattern

00:01:05 – Supply and Demand Grain Balance Sheets: Kicking off today’s show is K-State grain economist Dan O’Brien with this week’s grain market update. He discusses changes in supply and demand balance sheets that were impacted by USDA’s recent WASDE report.

Dan O’Brien on AgManager.info

WASDE

00:14:20 – Dry, Warm Weather Pattern: K-State meteorologist, Chip Redmond, completes the show with a weather update. He says temperatures are still above average for November and he also mentions that around Thanksgiving Kansans can likely be expecting a change in the weather pattern.

We will back with a full show on Monday (11/13)

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan