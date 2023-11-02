Twin Valley League All-League Volleyball Selections Announced

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
Less than 1 min.
The Twin Valley League has selected their first and second team honors for the 2023 high school volleyball season.

FIRST TEAM
Oen Deters – Junior – Centralia
Shea Wurtz – Senior – Clifton-Clyde
Sevy Wurtz – Sophomore – Clifton-Clyde
Katie Johnson – Junior – Doniphan West
Hattie Gros – Senior – Frankfort
Tessa Lohse – Senior – Hanover
Anna Jueneman – Junior – Hanover
Gretchen Bott – Freshman – Linn
Maggie Toerber – Senior – Valley Heights
Delana Murk – Senior – Valley Heights
Jesse Hoover – Junior – Washington County

SECOND TEAM
Kaydence Schotte – Senior – Hanover
Kylie Smith – Junior – Axtell
Tatum Kramer – Junior – Centralia
Tori Kuckelman – Senior – Centralia
Lilian Steinbrock – Junior – Clifton-Clyde
Taygen Reno – Senior – Doniphan West
Alexis Dalinghaus – Senior – Frankfort
Drew Bruna – Freshman – Hanover
Gracie Bruna – Freshman – Hanover
Allie Franken – Junior – Troy
Ava Smith – Sophomore – Valley Heights
Addy Goeckel – Junior – Washington County

Derek Nester
