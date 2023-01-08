KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
College SportsKansas Jayhawks

Kansas Tops West Virginia 76-62; Improves To 3-0 In Big 12 Play

By: Derek Nester

Date:

- Advertisement -

The Kansas Jayhawks defeated the West Virginia Mountaineers in Morgantown, WV on Saturday 76-62. Box score below.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Massoud’s 3-pointer Lifts K-State Past No. 19/17 Baylor in Overtime
Next article
Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 1/3/2023
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 1/3/2023

Derek Nester -
The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular...

Massoud’s 3-pointer Lifts K-State Past No. 19/17 Baylor in Overtime

Derek Nester -
Via K-State Athletics WACO, Texas – On a night when seniors Markquis...

Chiefs Finish the Regular Season with a Dominant, Three-Phase Victory Over Las Vegas

Derek Nester -
By Matt McMullen - Chiefs.com The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped...

KBI Investigating Reported Homicide At The Lansing Correctional Facility

Derek Nester -
LANSING, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI)...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.