KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Historic Marshall County Courthouse in Marysville. Photo by Tom Parker
Local NewsKNDY News

Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 1/3/2023

By: Derek Nester

Date:

- Advertisement -

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Keith Bramhall, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the minutes of the 12/27/22 meeting and the Agenda as presented for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Commissioner Bramhall met with Robert McLaughlin of Kansas Main Street, Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla and Jay Herrmann with AHRS to move forward and discuss plans for the construction of the new health department building.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the Local Road Safety Plan between KDOT and Marshall County with County responsible for 10% of study cost. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Clark Plumbing, Marysville, KS
For Hot water heater & labor
$1,592.91-Agency on Aging-P.O. #6707

Network Computer Solutions, Manhattan, KS
For 5 HP ProDesk 405 G6 computers
$4,092.30-Appraiser’s Fund-P.O. #6776

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following vouchers for Home Sewer to be paid out of the appropriate funds. Unanimous.

Evergy – 2 lift stations $143.72
Linda Weber – wages $161.61
Anthony Oller – contract services $225.00

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. Memorandum of Understanding Autopsy Service Agreement was presented to County Counselor for review. He will read through and return later in the meeting to advise.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the Contract for Marysville Ambulance Service for 2023 in the amount of $296,712. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar returned to the meeting with the autopsy agreement.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the Memorandum of Understanding Autopsy Service Agreement between Marshall County and Johnson County for autopsy services to be annually renewed. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to adjourn the meeting at 10:01 a.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, January 9, 2023. Oath of Office will be administered to the newly elected commissioner Jon Ungerer and County Reorganization will take place.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Kansas Tops West Virginia 76-62; Improves To 3-0 In Big 12 Play
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

Kansas Tops West Virginia 76-62; Improves To 3-0 In Big 12 Play

Derek Nester -
The Kansas Jayhawks defeated the West Virginia Mountaineers in...

Massoud’s 3-pointer Lifts K-State Past No. 19/17 Baylor in Overtime

Derek Nester -
Via K-State Athletics WACO, Texas – On a night when seniors Markquis...

Chiefs Finish the Regular Season with a Dominant, Three-Phase Victory Over Las Vegas

Derek Nester -
By Matt McMullen - Chiefs.com The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped...

KBI Investigating Reported Homicide At The Lansing Correctional Facility

Derek Nester -
LANSING, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI)...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.