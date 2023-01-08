Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 1/3/2023

- Advertisement -

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Keith Bramhall, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the minutes of the 12/27/22 meeting and the Agenda as presented for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Commissioner Bramhall met with Robert McLaughlin of Kansas Main Street, Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla and Jay Herrmann with AHRS to move forward and discuss plans for the construction of the new health department building.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the Local Road Safety Plan between KDOT and Marshall County with County responsible for 10% of study cost. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Clark Plumbing, Marysville, KS

For Hot water heater & labor

$1,592.91-Agency on Aging-P.O. #6707

Network Computer Solutions, Manhattan, KS

For 5 HP ProDesk 405 G6 computers

$4,092.30-Appraiser’s Fund-P.O. #6776

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following vouchers for Home Sewer to be paid out of the appropriate funds. Unanimous.

Evergy – 2 lift stations $143.72

Linda Weber – wages $161.61

Anthony Oller – contract services $225.00

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. Memorandum of Understanding Autopsy Service Agreement was presented to County Counselor for review. He will read through and return later in the meeting to advise.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the Contract for Marysville Ambulance Service for 2023 in the amount of $296,712. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar returned to the meeting with the autopsy agreement.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the Memorandum of Understanding Autopsy Service Agreement between Marshall County and Johnson County for autopsy services to be annually renewed. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to adjourn the meeting at 10:01 a.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, January 9, 2023. Oath of Office will be administered to the newly elected commissioner Jon Ungerer and County Reorganization will take place.