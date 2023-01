- Advertisement -

At the Norton County Hospital Board of Trustees meeting Jan. 4, 2023, the board approved the reinstatement of Brian Kirk as CEO effective Jan. 16, 2023. Additionally, the board is moving forward with negotiating a contract with Jeff McKinley, DO, as a medical staff provider at Norton County Hospital and Norton Medical Clinic.

The hospital’s planned community town hall meeting for Jan. 17, 2023, is being postponed, with a rescheduled date to be determined.