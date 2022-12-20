Winter Storm Warning Issued For Nebraska Counties

- Advertisement -

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM CST FRIDAY

WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO NOON CST SATURDAY

* WHAT: Heavy snow and blowing snow expected with brief freezing drizzle possible Wednesday. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold

wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero.

* WHERE: Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central and southeast Nebraska.

* WHEN: For the Winter Storm Warning, from noon Wednesday to 7 PM CST Friday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight Wednesday night to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS: Travel will become dangerous if not impossible at times. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.