High School Football Playoff Scoreboard & Schedule – Regional – 11/4/2022

Kickoff times are subject to change. Please check the official brackets for updates from the KSHSAA website.

6-MAN FOOTBALL

Ashland 62, Golden Plains 14

Cheylin 53, Moscow 7

Cunningham 65, Natoma 0

Ingalls 45, Greeley Co. 0

Northern Valley 58, Deerfield 0

Tescott 40, Peabody-Burns 12

Waverly 52, Pawnee Heights 18

Wetmore 63, Burrton 7

SECTIONAL:

Ingalls at Cheylin – Fri. Nov. 11

Northern Valley at Ashland – Fri. Nov. 11

Tescott at Waverly – Fri. Nov. 11

Wetmore at Cunningham – Fri. Nov. 11

8-MAN DIVISION II

Axtell 50, Central Christian 0

Canton-Galva 62, Hanover 8

Dighton 52, Sylvan-Lucas 28

Lebo 46, Frankfort 0

Osborne 34, Colony-Crest 18

Thunder Ridge 50, Hodgeman Co. 0

Victoria 53, Minneola 28

Wallace Co. 56, Bucklin 8

SECTIONAL:

Lebo at Canton-Galva – Fri. Nov. 11

Axtell at Osborne – Fri. Nov. 11

Thunder Ridge at Victoria – Fri. Nov. 11

Dighton at Wallace Co. – Fri. Nov. 11

8-MAN DIVISION I

Burlingame 62, Wichita Independent 14

Chase Co. 56, South Sumner 38

Hill City 58, Trego Community 12

Little River 60, Madison-Hamilton 14

Lyndon 50, Moundridge 0

Meade 30, Quinter 28

Rawlins Co. 46, Macksville 0

Wichita Co. 64, Hoxie 20

SECTIONAL:

Burlingame at Lyndon – Fri. Nov. 11

Little River at Chase Co. – Fri. Nov. 11

Hill City at Meade – Fri. Nov. 11

Wichita Co. at Rawlins Co. – Fri. Nov. 11

1A FOOTBALL

Centralia 34, Jeff Co. North 8

Conway Springs 35, Plainville 31

Inman 47, Oakley 0

Olpe 14, Pleasanton 0

Smith Center 28, Sedgwick 0

St. Mary’s 26, Troy 0

St. Mary’s Colgan 40, Jayhawk Linn 8

Wabaunsee 22, Marion 14

SECTIONAL:

Olpe at Centralia – Fri. Nov. 11

Smith Center at Inman – Fri. Nov. 11

St. Mary’s at St. Mary’s Colgan – Fri. Nov. 11

Wabaunsee at Conway Springs – Fri. Nov. 11

2A FOOTBALL

Beloit 50, Norton 14

Caney Valley 16, Council Grove 3

Hoisington 28, Russell 22

Humboldt 26, Osage City 21

Kingman 33, Ellsworth 6

Nemaha Central 36, Rossville 13

Sabetha 48, Riley Co. 13

SE of Saline 50, Chaparral 14

SECTIONAL:

Caney Valley at Sabetha – Fri. Nov. 11

Hoisington at SE of Saline – Fri. Nov. 11

Kingman at Beloit – Fri. Nov. 11

Nemaha Central at Humboldt – Fri. Nov. 11

3A FOOTBALL

Andale 45, Pratt 6

Cheney 28, Scott Community 27

Clay Center 35, Wichita Collegiate 0

Columbus 21, Galena 14

Girard 36, Frontenac 0

Holton 56, Bishop Ward 0

Rock Creek 21, Hesston 11

Topeka Hayden 22, Wellsville 19

SECTIONAL:

Andale at Rock Creek – Fri. Nov. 11

Cheney at Clay Center – Fri. Nov. 11

Holton at Girard – Fri. Nov. 11

Topeka Hayden at Columbus – Fri. Nov. 11

4A FOOTBALL

Andover Central 45, Winfield 6

Bishop Miege 33, Eudora 26

Circle 34, Field Kindley 6

KC Piper 48, Chanute 47 2-OT

McPherson 35, Arkansas City 0

St. James Academy 42, Atchison 17

St. Thomas Aquinas 40, Louisburg 0

Wamego 35, Rose Hill 8

SECTIONAL:

Andover Central at Wamego – Fri. Nov. 11

Circle at McPherson – Fri. Nov. 11

KC Piper at Bishop Miege – Fri. Nov. 11

St. James Academy at St. Thomas Aquinas – Fri. Nov. 11

5A FOOTBALL

Blue Valley Southwest 56, Emporia 20

De Soto 56, Spring Hill 0

Hays 28, Valley Center 6

Hutchinson 14, Bishop Carroll 7

Maize 43, Kapaun Mount Carmel 14

Mill Valley 24, Shawnee Heights 0

Pittsburg 28, KC Sumner Academy 0

Salina Central 40, Great Bend 35

SECTIONAL:

Blue Valley Southwest at De Soto – Fri. Nov. 11

Hutchinson at Maize – Fri. Nov. 11

Pittsburg at Mill Valley – Fri. Nov. 11

Salina Central at Hays (FHSU) – Fri. Nov. 11

6A FOOTBALL

Blue Valley West 28, Olathe North 14

Derby 76, Lawrence 28

Gardner Edgerton 28, Blue Valley Northwest 19

Manhattan 48, Wichita East 20

Olathe Northwest 35, Olathe South 21

Olathe West 42, Blue Valley 20

Washburn Rural 34, Garden City 7

Wichita Northwest 50, Junction City 27

SECTIONAL:

Blue Valley West at Gardner Edgerton – Fri. Nov. 11

Olathe Northwest vs. Olathe West (CBAC) – Fri. Nov. 11

Washburn Rural at Derby – Fri. Nov. 11

Wichita Northwest at Manhattan – Fri. Nov. 11