High School Football Playoff Scoreboard & Schedule – Regional – 11/4/2022

Kickoff times are subject to change. Please check the official brackets for updates from the KSHSAA website.
6-MAN FOOTBALL
Ashland 62, Golden Plains 14
Cheylin 53, Moscow 7
Cunningham 65, Natoma 0
Ingalls 45, Greeley Co. 0
Northern Valley 58, Deerfield 0
Tescott 40, Peabody-Burns 12
Waverly 52, Pawnee Heights 18
Wetmore 63, Burrton 7
SECTIONAL:
Ingalls at Cheylin – Fri. Nov. 11
Northern Valley at Ashland – Fri. Nov. 11
Tescott at Waverly – Fri. Nov. 11
Wetmore at Cunningham – Fri. Nov. 11
8-MAN DIVISION II
Axtell 50, Central Christian 0
Canton-Galva 62, Hanover 8
Dighton 52, Sylvan-Lucas 28
Lebo 46, Frankfort 0
Osborne 34, Colony-Crest 18
Thunder Ridge 50, Hodgeman Co. 0
Victoria 53, Minneola 28
Wallace Co. 56, Bucklin 8
SECTIONAL:
Lebo at Canton-Galva – Fri. Nov. 11
Axtell at Osborne – Fri. Nov. 11
Thunder Ridge at Victoria – Fri. Nov. 11
Dighton at Wallace Co. – Fri. Nov. 11
8-MAN DIVISION I
Burlingame 62, Wichita Independent 14
Chase Co. 56, South Sumner 38
Hill City 58, Trego Community 12
Little River 60, Madison-Hamilton 14
Lyndon 50, Moundridge 0
Meade 30, Quinter 28
Rawlins Co. 46, Macksville 0
Wichita Co. 64, Hoxie 20
SECTIONAL:
Burlingame at Lyndon – Fri. Nov. 11
Little River at Chase Co. – Fri. Nov. 11
Hill City at Meade – Fri. Nov. 11
Wichita Co. at Rawlins Co. – Fri. Nov. 11
1A FOOTBALL
Centralia 34, Jeff Co. North 8
Conway Springs 35, Plainville 31
Inman 47, Oakley 0
Olpe 14, Pleasanton 0
Smith Center 28, Sedgwick 0
St. Mary’s 26, Troy 0
St. Mary’s Colgan 40, Jayhawk Linn 8
Wabaunsee 22, Marion 14
SECTIONAL:
Olpe at Centralia – Fri. Nov. 11
Smith Center at Inman – Fri. Nov. 11
St. Mary’s at St. Mary’s Colgan – Fri. Nov. 11
Wabaunsee at Conway Springs – Fri. Nov. 11
2A FOOTBALL
Beloit 50, Norton 14
Caney Valley 16, Council Grove 3
Hoisington 28, Russell 22
Humboldt 26, Osage City 21
Kingman 33, Ellsworth 6
Nemaha Central 36, Rossville 13
Sabetha 48, Riley Co. 13
SE of Saline 50, Chaparral 14
SECTIONAL:
Caney Valley at Sabetha – Fri. Nov. 11
Hoisington at SE of Saline – Fri. Nov. 11
Kingman at Beloit – Fri. Nov. 11
Nemaha Central at Humboldt – Fri. Nov. 11
3A FOOTBALL
Andale 45, Pratt 6
Cheney 28, Scott Community 27
Clay Center 35, Wichita Collegiate 0
Columbus 21, Galena 14
Girard 36, Frontenac 0
Holton 56, Bishop Ward 0
Rock Creek 21, Hesston 11
Topeka Hayden 22, Wellsville 19
SECTIONAL:
Andale at Rock Creek – Fri. Nov. 11
Cheney at Clay Center – Fri. Nov. 11
Holton at Girard – Fri. Nov. 11
Topeka Hayden at Columbus – Fri. Nov. 11
4A FOOTBALL
Andover Central 45, Winfield 6
Bishop Miege 33, Eudora 26
Circle 34, Field Kindley 6
KC Piper 48, Chanute 47 2-OT
McPherson 35, Arkansas City 0
St. James Academy 42, Atchison 17
St. Thomas Aquinas 40, Louisburg 0
Wamego 35, Rose Hill 8
SECTIONAL:
Andover Central at Wamego – Fri. Nov. 11
Circle at McPherson – Fri. Nov. 11
KC Piper at Bishop Miege – Fri. Nov. 11
St. James Academy at St. Thomas Aquinas – Fri. Nov. 11
5A FOOTBALL
Blue Valley Southwest 56, Emporia 20
De Soto 56, Spring Hill 0
Hays 28, Valley Center 6
Hutchinson 14, Bishop Carroll 7
Maize 43, Kapaun Mount Carmel 14
Mill Valley 24, Shawnee Heights 0
Pittsburg 28, KC Sumner Academy 0
Salina Central 40, Great Bend 35
SECTIONAL:
Blue Valley Southwest at De Soto – Fri. Nov. 11
Hutchinson at Maize – Fri. Nov. 11
Pittsburg at Mill Valley – Fri. Nov. 11
Salina Central at Hays (FHSU) – Fri. Nov. 11
6A FOOTBALL
Blue Valley West 28, Olathe North 14
Derby 76, Lawrence 28
Gardner Edgerton 28, Blue Valley Northwest 19
Manhattan 48, Wichita East 20
Olathe Northwest 35, Olathe South 21
Olathe West 42, Blue Valley 20
Washburn Rural 34, Garden City 7
Wichita Northwest 50, Junction City 27
SECTIONAL:
Blue Valley West at Gardner Edgerton – Fri. Nov. 11
Olathe Northwest vs. Olathe West (CBAC) – Fri. Nov. 11
Washburn Rural at Derby – Fri. Nov. 11
Wichita Northwest at Manhattan – Fri. Nov. 11