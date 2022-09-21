Search

Lawrence man pleads guilty to sales tax charges, ordered to pay nearly $55,000 in restitution

By: Derek Nester

Date:

LAWRENCE – (September 21, 2022) – A Lawrence man has pleaded guilty to two counts of theft related to sales tax and ordered to pay nearly $55,000 in restitution to the state, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

James Morey, 68, of Lawrence, yesterday pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor theft charges in Douglas County District Court. Judge Stacey Donovan accepted the plea and sentenced Morey to pay $54,823.25 in restitution to the State of Kansas, a $500 fine and serve 30 days in the county jail.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Department of Revenue’s Office of Special Investigations, which determined that Morey failed to remit sales taxes that he collected while operating two businesses in Douglas County. Morey told investigators that he used the sales tax money from the businesses for personal reasons.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Stacy Edwards of Schmidt’s office.

