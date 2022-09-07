Twin Valley League Volleyball Report – Week 2 – 9/7/2022

|Team
|League
|Overall
|Doniphan West
|5-0
|5-0
|Hanover
|5-0
|5-0
|Valley Heights
|4-0
|8-2
|Clifton-Clyde
|4-1
|4-1
|Centralia
|3-1
|7-2
|Washington County
|3-2
|4-5
|Axtell
|2-3
|3-7
|Blue Valley
|2-3
|2-3
|Onaga
|1-3
|1-3
|Linn
|1-3
|1-3
|Wetmore
|0-4
|0-4
|Frankfort
|0-4
|0-4
|Troy
|0-6
|0-6
asdfa
Scores from September 6
Clifton-Clyde def Wetmore 25-15, 25-23
Blue Valley def Wetmore 25-14, 25-9
Clifton-Clyde def Blue Valley 21-25, 25-11, 27-25
Doniphan West def Linn 25-15, 25-17
Doniphan West def Centralia 25-27, 25-18, 25-22
Centralia def Linn 25-8, 25-10
Hanover def Washington County 25-12, 25-22
Washington County def Axtell 25-19, 25-14
Washington County def Troy 25-12, 25-20
Hanover def Troy 25-8, 25-13
Axtell def Troy 22-25, 25-17, 25-20
Hanover def Axtell 25-16, 25-15
Onaga def Frankfort 25-23, 24-26, 25-23
Valley Heights def Onaga 25-22, 25-13
Valley Heights def Frankfort 25-21, 16-25, 25-19
**denotes not a league match
UPCOMING GAMES
Tuesday, September 13
at Axtell – Linn, Frankfort, Wetmore
at Valley Heights – Centralia, Troy
at Doniphan West – Onaga, Blue Valley
at Clifton Clyde – Hanover, Washington County
Saturday, September 10
at Frankfort Invitational
Wetmore, Washington County, Onaga, Frankfort
at Riley County Invitational
Valley Heights
Clifton-Clyde Invitational
Blue Valley, Clifton-Clyde, Hanover, Linn
Monday, September 12
Burlingame Triangular
Bishop Seabury, Burlingame, Onaga