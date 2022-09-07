Search

Twin Valley League Volleyball Report – Week 2 – 9/7/2022

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Team League Overall
Doniphan West 5-0 5-0
Hanover 5-0 5-0
Valley Heights 4-0 8-2
Clifton-Clyde 4-1 4-1
Centralia 3-1 7-2
Washington County 3-2 4-5
Axtell 2-3 3-7
Blue Valley 2-3 2-3
Onaga 1-3 1-3
Linn 1-3 1-3
Wetmore 0-4 0-4
Frankfort 0-4 0-4
Troy 0-6 0-6

Scores from September 6
Clifton-Clyde def Wetmore 25-15, 25-23
Blue Valley def Wetmore 25-14, 25-9
Clifton-Clyde def Blue Valley 21-25, 25-11, 27-25
Doniphan West def Linn 25-15, 25-17
Doniphan West def Centralia 25-27, 25-18, 25-22
Centralia def Linn 25-8, 25-10
Hanover def Washington County 25-12, 25-22
Washington County def Axtell 25-19, 25-14
Washington County def Troy 25-12, 25-20
Hanover def Troy 25-8, 25-13
Axtell def Troy 22-25, 25-17, 25-20
Hanover def Axtell 25-16, 25-15
Onaga def Frankfort 25-23, 24-26, 25-23
Valley Heights def Onaga 25-22, 25-13
Valley Heights def Frankfort 25-21, 16-25, 25-19
**denotes not a league match

UPCOMING GAMES

Tuesday, September 13
at Axtell – Linn, Frankfort, Wetmore
at Valley Heights – Centralia, Troy
at Doniphan West – Onaga, Blue Valley
at Clifton Clyde – Hanover, Washington County

Saturday, September 10
at Frankfort Invitational
Wetmore, Washington County, Onaga, Frankfort

at Riley County Invitational
Valley Heights

Clifton-Clyde Invitational
Blue Valley, Clifton-Clyde, Hanover, Linn

Monday, September 12
Burlingame Triangular
Bishop Seabury, Burlingame, Onaga

