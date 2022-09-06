Search

Regional NewsKansas News

Wamego man arrested for distributing fentanyl causing overdose death

By: Derek Nester

Date:

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Wamego Police Department arrested a Wamego man related to the fentanyl overdose death of a 21-year-old man.

On Sept. 9, 2021, the Wamego Police Department requested KBI assistance after 21-year-old Jayson Ebert was discovered dead on Sept. 5, 2021, at 1312 16th St. in Wamego, Kansas. Ebert died from an apparent fentanyl overdose.

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, at approximately 9:25 a.m., KBI agents arrested McKaine T. Farr, 20, for alleged distribution of a controlled substance causing great bodily harm or death. The charge is a level 1 person felony. Farr was arrested at 15227 6th Street Rd., in Wamego, and was then booked into the Pottawatomie County Jail.

According to investigators Farr knowingly distributed counterfeit oxycodone tablets laced with fentanyl that caused Ebert’s death.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The Pottawatomie County Attorney’s Office is expected to prosecute the case. The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released.

Derek Nester
Derek Nester
