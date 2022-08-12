Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 8/8/2022

- Advertisement -

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Keith Bramhall, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the minutes of the 08/01/22 meeting as presented and the Agenda for today’s meeting.

2022 Primary Election Canvas was held from 8:40 a.m. to 11:25 a.m. – results will be presented and certified next week.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Norfolk Contracting, Inc., Norfolk, NE

For Cost labor for new bridge

$23,500.00-Special Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109362

Concordance Healthcare Solutions

For LDX System

$1,478.22-Health Building Fund-P.O. #6679

Steven A Kraushaar, Marysville, KS

For Contract Attorney Fee (July 2022)

$3,250.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6717

Henry M Adkins & Son, Inc.

For Aug 2 Election Coding & Ballots

$13,510.35-Election Fund-P.O. #6722

Eakes, Grand Island, NE

For Coffee & 2 shredders

$3,588.06-County General (Sheriff) Fund-P.O. #6600

Terracon

For jail soil services

$1,174.75-Capital Improvement Fund-P.O. #6731

US Food, Inc., St. Louis, MO

For Vulcan Gas 60” range & delivery

$4,686.06-Title IIIC Fund-P.O. #6521

Sanofi Pasteur Inc

For private vaccine

$8,209.12- Health Fund-P.O. 6682

Wells Township

For Irish Creek Windfarm Road Use

$28,969.00-Cap Improvement Fund-P.O. #6724

Clear Fork Township

For Irish Creek Windfarm Road Use

$19,058.00-Cap Improvement Fund-P.O. #6725

Vermillion Township

For Irish Creek Windfarm Road Use

$15,247.00-Cap Improvement Fund-P.O. #6726

Center Township

For Irish Creek Windfarm Road Use

$10,673.00-Cap Improvement Fund-P.O. #6727

Noble Township

For Irish Creek Windfarm Road Use

$4,574.00-Cap Improvement Fund-P.O. #6728

Bigelow Township

For Irish Creek Windfarm Road Use

$3,430.00-Cap Improvement Fund-P.O. #6729

Blue Rapids City Township

For Irish Creek Windfarm Road Use

$2,287.00-Cap Improvement Fund-P.O. #6730

Salina Blueprint & Micrographics System, Salina, KS

Foor 5 new range books

$3,536.35-Register of Deeds Technology Fund-P.O. #6723

Commissioner Bramhall noted that Elm Creek Township also received $762.00 for the Irish Creek Windfarm Road Use.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to pay the following vouchers out of ARPA funds. Unanimous.

Networks Plus – For Sheriff Server – $20,141.00

Network Computer Solutions – For new CIC Server – $15,886.88

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Commissioner Bramhall and Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla will meet with Jay Hermann from AHRS at 600 Broadway to discuss future plans for the Health Department.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 11:41 a.m. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022 beginning at 8:30 a.m.