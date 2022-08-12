Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 8/8/2022

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Keith Bramhall, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.
Commissioner Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.
Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the minutes of the 08/01/22 meeting as presented and the Agenda for today’s meeting.
2022 Primary Election Canvas was held from 8:40 a.m. to 11:25 a.m. – results will be presented and certified next week.
Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.
Norfolk Contracting, Inc., Norfolk, NE
For Cost labor for new bridge
$23,500.00-Special Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109362
Concordance Healthcare Solutions
For LDX System
$1,478.22-Health Building Fund-P.O. #6679
Steven A Kraushaar, Marysville, KS
For Contract Attorney Fee (July 2022)
$3,250.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6717
Henry M Adkins & Son, Inc.
For Aug 2 Election Coding & Ballots
$13,510.35-Election Fund-P.O. #6722
Eakes, Grand Island, NE
For Coffee & 2 shredders
$3,588.06-County General (Sheriff) Fund-P.O. #6600
Terracon
For jail soil services
$1,174.75-Capital Improvement Fund-P.O. #6731
US Food, Inc., St. Louis, MO
For Vulcan Gas 60” range & delivery
$4,686.06-Title IIIC Fund-P.O. #6521
Sanofi Pasteur Inc
For private vaccine
$8,209.12- Health Fund-P.O. 6682
Wells Township
For Irish Creek Windfarm Road Use
$28,969.00-Cap Improvement Fund-P.O. #6724
Clear Fork Township
For Irish Creek Windfarm Road Use
$19,058.00-Cap Improvement Fund-P.O. #6725
Vermillion Township
For Irish Creek Windfarm Road Use
$15,247.00-Cap Improvement Fund-P.O. #6726
Center Township
For Irish Creek Windfarm Road Use
$10,673.00-Cap Improvement Fund-P.O. #6727
Noble Township
For Irish Creek Windfarm Road Use
$4,574.00-Cap Improvement Fund-P.O. #6728
Bigelow Township
For Irish Creek Windfarm Road Use
$3,430.00-Cap Improvement Fund-P.O. #6729
Blue Rapids City Township
For Irish Creek Windfarm Road Use
$2,287.00-Cap Improvement Fund-P.O. #6730
Salina Blueprint & Micrographics System, Salina, KS
Foor 5 new range books
$3,536.35-Register of Deeds Technology Fund-P.O. #6723
Commissioner Bramhall noted that Elm Creek Township also received $762.00 for the Irish Creek Windfarm Road Use.
Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to pay the following vouchers out of ARPA funds. Unanimous.
Networks Plus – For Sheriff Server – $20,141.00
Network Computer Solutions – For new CIC Server – $15,886.88
Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.
Commissioner Bramhall and Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla will meet with Jay Hermann from AHRS at 600 Broadway to discuss future plans for the Health Department.
Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 11:41 a.m. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022 beginning at 8:30 a.m.