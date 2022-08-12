Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Historic Marshall County Courthouse in Marysville. Photo by Tom Parker
Local NewsKNDY News

Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 8/8/2022

By: Derek Nester

Date:

- Advertisement -

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Keith Bramhall, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the minutes of the 08/01/22 meeting as presented and the Agenda for today’s meeting.

2022 Primary Election Canvas was held from 8:40 a.m. to 11:25 a.m. – results will be presented and certified next week.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Norfolk Contracting, Inc., Norfolk, NE
For Cost labor for new bridge
$23,500.00-Special Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109362

Concordance Healthcare Solutions
For LDX System
$1,478.22-Health Building Fund-P.O. #6679

Steven A Kraushaar, Marysville, KS
For Contract Attorney Fee (July 2022)
$3,250.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6717

Henry M Adkins & Son, Inc.
For Aug 2 Election Coding & Ballots
$13,510.35-Election Fund-P.O. #6722

Eakes, Grand Island, NE
For Coffee & 2 shredders
$3,588.06-County General (Sheriff) Fund-P.O. #6600

Terracon
For jail soil services
$1,174.75-Capital Improvement Fund-P.O. #6731

US Food, Inc., St. Louis, MO
For Vulcan Gas 60” range & delivery
$4,686.06-Title IIIC Fund-P.O. #6521

Sanofi Pasteur Inc
For private vaccine
$8,209.12- Health Fund-P.O. 6682

Wells Township
For Irish Creek Windfarm Road Use
$28,969.00-Cap Improvement Fund-P.O. #6724

Clear Fork Township
For Irish Creek Windfarm Road Use
$19,058.00-Cap Improvement Fund-P.O. #6725

Vermillion Township
For Irish Creek Windfarm Road Use
$15,247.00-Cap Improvement Fund-P.O. #6726

Center Township
For Irish Creek Windfarm Road Use
$10,673.00-Cap Improvement Fund-P.O. #6727

Noble Township
For Irish Creek Windfarm Road Use
$4,574.00-Cap Improvement Fund-P.O. #6728

Bigelow Township
For Irish Creek Windfarm Road Use
$3,430.00-Cap Improvement Fund-P.O. #6729

Blue Rapids City Township
For Irish Creek Windfarm Road Use
$2,287.00-Cap Improvement Fund-P.O. #6730

Salina Blueprint & Micrographics System, Salina, KS
Foor 5 new range books
$3,536.35-Register of Deeds Technology Fund-P.O. #6723

Commissioner Bramhall noted that Elm Creek Township also received $762.00 for the Irish Creek Windfarm Road Use.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to pay the following vouchers out of ARPA funds. Unanimous.

Networks Plus – For Sheriff Server – $20,141.00
Network Computer Solutions – For new CIC Server – $15,886.88

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Commissioner Bramhall and Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla will meet with Jay Hermann from AHRS at 600 Broadway to discuss future plans for the Health Department.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 11:41 a.m. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022 beginning at 8:30 a.m.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSchmidt campaign kicks hole in Kelly’s narrative of full Kansas job recovery from COVID-19
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

Schmidt campaign kicks hole in Kelly’s narrative of full Kansas job recovery from COVID-19

Derek Nester -
by Tim Carpenter, Kansas Reflector August 12, 2022 TOPEKA —...

Kansas foster care provider sues former leaders over alleged financial misconduct

Derek Nester -
by Sherman Smith, Kansas Reflector August 12, 2022 TOPEKA —...

Two Books Chosen to Represent Kansas at National Book Festival

Derek Nester -
TOPEKA – The Kansas Center for the Book, a program...

Health Alert Issued for Maskenthine Reservoir and Willow Creek Reservoir

Derek Nester -
Lincoln – The state has issued a health alert for...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.