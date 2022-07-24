Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Professional SportsKansas City Royals

Royals sign first-round pick Gavin Cross

By: Derek Nester

Date:

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have signed outfielder Gavin Cross, their first-round pick (9th overall) in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft.

Cross, 21, hit .328 (80-for-244) with 17 home runs and 50 RBI in 57 games in his junior season at Virginia Tech, and was named to the Golden Spikes Award watch list. The left-handed batter recorded 39 extra-base hits for a .660 slugging percentage and 1.071 OPS, while making most of his starts in center field. He also stole 12 bases without being caught.

In three years at Virginia Tech, Cross slashed .340/.412/.609 with 28 home runs and 28 stolen bases in 124 games. In 2021, he became the first freshman in school history to be named First Team All-ACC. He was also named to the All-ACC Academic Team in 2021 and was a USA Baseball Collegiate National Team selection.

In being selected ninth overall, Cross became the highest-drafted player in the history of the Virginia Tech baseball program.

Previous articleState elections officials struggle with paper shortages, harassment, insider threats
Next articleRecap: Sporting falls 2-0 to league leaders LAFC
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

Rays vs. Royals Game Highlights (7/24/22) | MLB Highlights

Sunflower State Radio -

That’s all folks: Kansas Shrine Bowl ends in 10-10 tie after back-and-forth 4th quarter

Derek Nester -
By Mac Moore/KSHSAA Covered PITTSBURG, Kansas — In a game...

Recap: Sporting falls 2-0 to league leaders LAFC

Derek Nester -
Sporting Kansas City (5-13-5, 20 points) fell 2-0 to...

State elections officials struggle with paper shortages, harassment, insider threats

Derek Nester -
by Kira Lerner, Kansas Reflector July 23, 2022 MADISON, Wis....

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.