Allen Fieldhouse - Courtesy of Kansas Athletics
College SportsKansas Jayhawks

KU Men’s Hoops Earns 2021-22 NABC Team Academic Excellence Award, 10 Jayhawks Named to NABC Honors Court

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas men’s basketball has been recognized for its work in the classroom as the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced its annual Team Academic Excellence Award and NABC Honors Court Tuesday.

In addition to the team honor, 10 Jayhawks were named to the NABC Honors Court for excelling in the classroom this past academic year. Jayhawks who earned NABC Honors Court recognition include Ochai Agbaji, Christian Braun, Jalen Coleman-Lands, Dajuan Harris, Michael Jankovich, Cam Martin, Remy Martin, David McCormack, Chris Teahan and Jalen Wilson.

The NABC Team Academic Excellence Awards recognize men’s basketball programs that completed the 2021-22 academic year with a team GPA of 3.0 or higher. The NABC Honors Court, meanwhile, includes junior, senior and graduate student men’s basketball players who finished the 2021-22 year with a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher.

This past spring, Kansas men’s basketball was one of 14 KU teams posting a 3.00 grade point average or better with a 3.14 GPA.

 

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas.

