Kimble Anders to be Inducted into Chiefs Hall of Fame

Kansas City Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt announced on Saturday that former fullback Kimble Anders will be the 2022 inductee into the Chiefs Hall of Fame. Anders is the 51st individual and 47th player to earn this coveted honor. The official enshrinement ceremony into the Chiefs Hall of Fame will be held during Chiefs Legends Weekend at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this fall.

“My family and I are very excited to announce Kimble as this year’s inductee into the Chiefs Hall of Fame,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. “Many times, the grunt work of a fullback is met with very little fanfare, but Kimble accumulated some truly remarkable stats during his career and was a key fixture in the team’s offense for a decade. His durability, versatility and consistency as a rusher, receiver and blocker made him one of the most complete fullbacks of his era. Following his playing career, Kimble embarked on a coaching career that positively impacted youth here in Kansas City as well as in his hometown of Galveston, Texas. We are looking forward to celebrating Kimble’s Hall of Fame induction at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this fall.”

Anders spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs (1991-2000), appearing in 125 games with 94 starts. His 125 games played for the team are tied for the second most by a running back or fullback in franchise history. Anders was named to three-straight Pro Bowls following the 1995-97 seasons, becoming the first running back or fullback in franchise history to earn three consecutive trips to the NFL’s annual all-star game.

He accumulated 2,261 career rushing yards on 495 carries with nine touchdowns and added 369 career receptions for 2,829 yards and another nine scores. His 2,829 receiving yards are the most by a running back or fullback in team annals. He is one of only eight running backs or fullbacks in franchise history with more than 5,000 career scrimmage yards and is the only player, regardless of position, to currently rank in the top 15 in both career rushing yards and career receiving yards with the franchise.

Anders was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1990 and was signed by the Chiefs as a free agent in 1991. He played collegiately at the University of Houston where he tallied 261 carries for 1,359 rushing yards with 16 rushing scores to go along with 115 receptions for 1,718 receiving yards and 11 receiving touchdown. He was named second-team All-Southwest Conference following his sophomore season in 1987. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Management and Human Relations from MidAmerica Nazarene University and received his Master of Education in Sports Administration from William Woods University in Fulton, Missouri.

Following his playing career, the Galveston, Texas, native founded his Running Back Giving Back (RBGB) Foundation, a charitable, tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to the creation of healthier lives for youth ages 6-16 in the greater Kansas City metropolitan area by providing programs and services that address physical fitness, nutrition and health-related issues. He has remained connected to the franchise as a member of the Kansas City Ambassadors.

Anders began a coaching career in the years after retiring from the NFL, serving as running backs coach at Fort Osage High School in Independence, Missouri (2003-04) and offensive coordinator at Center High School in Kansas City, Missouri (2007-08) before being named head coach at Northeast High School in Kansas City, Missouri (2008-09). In 2009 he was named the athletic director for the Kansas City (Missouri) Public School District, serving in that role until 2013. Anders also spent time in the collegiate ranks locally as running backs coach at Avila University in Kansas City, Missouri (2005) as well as at MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe, Kansas (2006-09). In 2013, Anders returned to his high school alma mater after being named the athletic director and head football coach at Ball High School in Galveston, Texas (2013-19). He served two separate coaching internships in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs (2007) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019).

He currently resides in the Galveston, Texas, area where he is actively involved in football and leadership camps throughout the year while pursuing his coaching career and investing in outside business ventures. He is an active member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, which provides scholarships and community outreach programs in his local area.