Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 4/25/2022

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Keith Bramhall, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was present for the meeting.

Commissioner Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the minutes of the 04/18/22 meeting and the agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Commissioner Kickhaefer reported that she read in the Washington Paper that County Sanitarian Marlene Stamm possibly will be taking on Republic County.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board. He received the following bids for tubes and bands for inventory:

J & J, Hutchinson, KS $156,604.10

Welborn Sales, Salina, KS $123,419.11

Contech, Lawrence, KS $110,689.38

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to accept the low bid from Contech in the amount of $110,689.38 for 69 tubes and 10 bands for inventory. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Hoyt Truck Center, Topeka, KS

For labor & parts to replace air compressor kit

$2,631.20-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109332

Wheeler Lumber, Milwaukee, WI

For timber planks

$30,638.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109331

Contech, Lawrence, KS

For 2022 Spring pipe order

$110,689.38-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109333

County Counselor Aaron Westbrook met with the Board. Commissioner Kickhaefer continues to get calls regarding the curves on Hwy 99 from Summerfield to Hwy 36 and asked County Counselor Aaron Westbrook if a letter could be composed to KDOT for further studies on this highway and possible solutions.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Knowink

For poll pad maintenance

$1,200.00-Election Fund-P.O. #6616

City of Marysville

For Donation for Black Squirrel Celebration

$1,000.00-Tourism Fund-P.O. #6690

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve payroll as presented. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following Home Sewer District voucher to be paid out of the appropriate account. Unanimous.

U.S. Treasury – payroll taxes $80.32

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to increase per diem from $15/$30 to $25/$50 per day. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to Proclaim May 2022 as Mental Health Month. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the voucher for $1,167.00 from the ARPA funds to reimburse Marshall County for payroll and payroll expenses. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the contract between AHRS and Marshall County for the repair of the Health Dept. Building. Unanimous.

Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla met with the Board. KCAMP has asked her to submit a bid for the roof repair and she was asking direction from Board on who to contact. Midwest Roofing will be here to repair the courthouse roof from the recent wind and she was instructed to check with Public Works Administrator and see if Midwest would be willing to take a look and work up a bid. Saturday is National Take it Back day and the health department in conjunction with the Sheriff’s office will be monitoring this from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following Neighborhood Revitalization applications. Unanimous.

Axtell Community Grocery, LLC, new grocery store at 405 Maple St, Axtell for an estimated cost of improvement of $400,000.

JGR Farms, LLC, 60×80 machine shed at 2545 Harvest Rd, Axtell, KS for an estimated cost of $135,000.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 10:45 a.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, May 2, 2022 beginning at 8:30 a.m.