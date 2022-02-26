28.6 F
KSHSAA 3-2-1A Boys State Wrestling Final Results

By Derek Nester

106

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Chase Johnson of Minneapolis
  • 2nd Place – Drayton Kennedy of Erie
  • 3rd Place – Erik Garcia of Cimarron
  • 4th Place – Cohen Kaiser of Plainville
  • 5th Place – Clayton Considine of Halstead
  • 6th Place – Theo Keesee of Phillipsburg

1st Place Match

  • Chase Johnson (Minneapolis) 33-1, So. over Drayton Kennedy (Erie) 31-3, Sr. (Dec 6-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Erik Garcia (Cimarron) 25-4, So. over Cohen Kaiser (Plainville) 9-2, Jr. (Dec 5-4)

5th Place Match

  • Clayton Considine (Halstead) 41-6, . over Theo Keesee (Phillipsburg) 26-11, Sr. (Dec 2-0)

113

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Tate Weimer of Hoxie
  • 2nd Place – Carter Krier of Oakley
  • 3rd Place – Evan Coble of Howard-West Elk
  • 4th Place – Josh Juenemann of Oberlin-DeCatur Community
  • 5th Place – Josiah Knoll of Minneapolis
  • 6th Place – Kellen Menold of Sabetha

1st Place Match

  • Tate Weimer (Hoxie) 37-7, Jr. over Carter Krier (Oakley) 37-2, Fr. (Fall 5:23)

3rd Place Match

  • Evan Coble (Howard-West Elk) 26-2, So. over Josh Juenemann (Oberlin-DeCatur Community) 17-8, Jr. (Dec 4-3)

5th Place Match

  • Josiah Knoll (Minneapolis) 27-12, Sr. over Kellen Menold (Sabetha) 28-7, Sr. (Fall 2:13)

120

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Corbin White of Mound City-Jayhawk Linn
  • 2nd Place – Mason Younger of Ellis
  • 3rd Place – Kaden Sisson of Phillipsburg
  • 4th Place – A.J. Polansky of Belleville-Republic County
  • 5th Place – Eastin Redetzke of Hoisington
  • 6th Place – Ryan Sramek of Atwood-Rawlins County

1st Place Match

  • Corbin White (Mound City-Jayhawk Linn) 29-3, Sr. over Mason Younger (Ellis) 26-6, So. (Dec 6-0)

3rd Place Match

  • Kaden Sisson (Phillipsburg) 37-9, Fr. over A.J. Polansky (Belleville-Republic County) 44-7, Jr. (Fall 2:47)

5th Place Match

  • Eastin Redetzke (Hoisington) 32-8, Jr. over Ryan Sramek (Atwood-Rawlins County) 29-12, Fr. (Dec 9-5)

126

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Dillen Hook of Larned
  • 2nd Place – Carson Ochs of Hoxie
  • 3rd Place – Carter Underhill of Hill City
  • 4th Place – Gage Carlson of Minneapolis
  • 5th Place – Hunter Sisson of Phillipsburg
  • 6th Place – Carter Trimble of Marysville

1st Place Match

  • Dillen Hook (Larned) 38-5, Sr. over Carson Ochs (Hoxie) 36-5, So. (Dec 2-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Carter Underhill (Hill City) 35-13, Sr. over Gage Carlson (Minneapolis) 16-8, Sr. (Fall 4:14)

5th Place Match

  • Hunter Sisson (Phillipsburg) 32-15, Fr. over Carter Trimble (Marysville) 29-15, So. (Dec 6-2)

132

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Kolton Field of Norton Community
  • 2nd Place – Dayton Bell of Hoxie
  • 3rd Place – Logan Normandin of Plainville
  • 4th Place – Andrew Wilkinson of Smith Center
  • 5th Place – Gavin Moore of Haven
  • 6th Place – Braylon Smith of Minneapolis

1st Place Match

  • Kolton Field (Norton Community) 36-2, Sr. over Dayton Bell (Hoxie) 33-10, Jr. (Dec 3-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Logan Normandin (Plainville) 32-8, Sr. over Andrew Wilkinson (Smith Center) 17-7, Sr. (MD 11-3)

5th Place Match

  • Gavin Moore (Haven) 32-3, Jr. over Braylon Smith (Minneapolis) 28-13, So. (Fall 4:03)

138

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Drew Bell of Hoxie
  • 2nd Place – Wyatt Gardner of Leoti-Wichita County
  • 3rd Place – Colby Hurla of Rossville
  • 4th Place – Ethan Elliott of Wellsville
  • 5th Place – Bentley Montgomery of Smith Center
  • 6th Place – Jarret Mader of Ellis

1st Place Match

  • Drew Bell (Hoxie) 40-1, Sr. over Wyatt Gardner (Leoti-Wichita County) 40-7, So. (Fall 0:29)

3rd Place Match

  • Colby Hurla (Rossville) 44-9, Sr. over Ethan Elliott (Wellsville) 27-7, Sr. (Fall 2:17)

5th Place Match

  • Bentley Montgomery (Smith Center) 37-9, Jr. over Jarret Mader (Ellis) 36-14, Jr. (Dec 1-0)

145

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Colby Schreiner of Kingman
  • 2nd Place – Creyo Koop of Howard-West Elk
  • 3rd Place – Reece Grafel of Oberlin-DeCatur Community
  • 4th Place – Jacob Windholz of Russell
  • 5th Place – Brody Harrison of Eureka
  • 6th Place – Alex Wilkinson of Smith Center

1st Place Match

  • Colby Schreiner (Kingman) 37-5, Sr. over Creyo Koop (Howard-West Elk) 44-1, Fr. (Dec 5-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Reece Grafel (Oberlin-DeCatur Community) 31-3, Sr. over Jacob Windholz (Russell) 31-7, Sr. (Dec 1-0)

5th Place Match

  • Brody Harrison (Eureka) 28-7, Sr. over Alex Wilkinson (Smith Center) 24-22, Jr. (Dec 10-4)

152

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Jonathan Dyke of Belleville-Republic County
  • 2nd Place – Tanner Sells of WaKeeney-Trego Community
  • 3rd Place – Drew Bretz of Hoxie
  • 4th Place – Drew Withington of Atwood-Rawlins County
  • 5th Place – Austin Wolff of Minneapolis
  • 6th Place – Jonathan Renyer of Sabetha

1st Place Match

  • Jonathan Dyke (Belleville-Republic County) 46-4, Sr. over Tanner Sells (WaKeeney-Trego Community) 35-7, Sr. (SV-1 3-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Drew Bretz (Hoxie) 42-3, Jr. over Drew Withington (Atwood-Rawlins County) 33-5, Jr. (MD 13-1)

5th Place Match

  • Austin Wolff (Minneapolis) 37-9, Sr. over Jonathan Renyer (Sabetha) 35-9, Jr. (SV-1 8-6)

160

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Derek Johnson of Hoxie
  • 2nd Place – Aiden Amrein of Hill City
  • 3rd Place – Sam Twombly of Rossville
  • 4th Place – Dalton Hilyard of Douglass
  • 5th Place – George Crawford of Ellis
  • 6th Place – Bryce Eck of Uniontown

1st Place Match

  • Derek Johnson (Hoxie) 40-1, Jr. over Aiden Amrein (Hill City) 34-5, So. (Dec 5-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Sam Twombly (Rossville) 42-3, Sr. over Dalton Hilyard (Douglass) 36-12, . (Fall 0:53)

5th Place Match

  • George Crawford (Ellis) 40-6, Sr. over Bryce Eck (Uniontown) 33-4, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)

170

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Garrett Urban of Norton Community
  • 2nd Place – Sam Watkins of Hoxie
  • 3rd Place – Andrew Hubert of Belleville-Republic County
  • 4th Place – Daigan Kruger of Silver Lake
  • 5th Place – Tristan Rathbone of Hillsboro
  • 6th Place – Andres Flores of Mound City-Jayhawk Linn

1st Place Match

  • Garrett Urban (Norton Community) 35-10, Jr. over Sam Watkins (Hoxie) 40-4, Fr. (Dec 6-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Andrew Hubert (Belleville-Republic County) 47-7, Sr. over Daigan Kruger (Silver Lake) 32-4, Sr. (Dec 3-1)

5th Place Match

  • Tristan Rathbone (Hillsboro) 42-6, Sr. over Andres Flores (Mound City-Jayhawk Linn) 31-11, So. (Dec 12-5)

182

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Matthew Rodriguez of Gypsum-SE Of Saline
  • 2nd Place – Ben Hansen of Plainville
  • 3rd Place – Triston Vande Velde of Silver Lake
  • 4th Place – Mason Gottschalk of Ellis
  • 5th Place – Jace High of Douglass
  • 6th Place – Garrett Siemsen of Belleville-Republic County

1st Place Match

  • Matthew Rodriguez (Gypsum-SE Of Saline) 35-1, Sr. over Ben Hansen (Plainville) 24-4, Sr. (Fall 2:33)

3rd Place Match

  • Triston Vande Velde (Silver Lake) 38-5, Sr. over Mason Gottschalk (Ellis) 27-5, Sr. (Fall 1:21)

5th Place Match

  • Jace High (Douglass) 44-2, . over Garrett Siemsen (Belleville-Republic County) 33-14, Jr. (MD 11-1)

195

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Brennan Walker of Beloit
  • 2nd Place – Wade Morgan of Douglass
  • 3rd Place – Tyler Moresco of Russell
  • 4th Place – Reed Adelhardt of Garden Plain
  • 5th Place – Kyle Werner of Plainville
  • 6th Place – Beau Wassenberg of Marysville

1st Place Match

  • Brennan Walker (Beloit) 21-1, Sr. over Wade Morgan (Douglass) 35-10, . (Fall 2:26)

3rd Place Match

  • Tyler Moresco (Russell) 25-4, Sr. over Reed Adelhardt (Garden Plain) 26-4, Sr. (Dec 2-1)

5th Place Match

  • Kyle Werner (Plainville) 33-6, Jr. over Beau Wassenberg (Marysville) 33-14, Sr. (Dec 7-0)

220

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Gavin Girty of Rosalia-Flinthills
  • 2nd Place – Brock Buresh of Phillipsburg
  • 3rd Place – Kaleb Wise of Halstead
  • 4th Place – Braden Burks of Beloit
  • 5th Place – Draxtin Hovis of Plainville
  • 6th Place – Eli Franklin of Smith Center

1st Place Match

  • Gavin Girty (Rosalia-Flinthills) 24-4, Sr. over Brock Buresh (Phillipsburg) 30-6, Sr. (Dec 7-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Kaleb Wise (Halstead) 39-2, . over Braden Burks (Beloit) 19-6, Sr. (Fall 4:02)

5th Place Match

  • Draxtin Hovis (Plainville) 32-9, Sr. over Eli Franklin (Smith Center) 24-21, So. (TF-1.5 2:42 (19-2))

285

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Joe Martin of Douglass
  • 2nd Place – Jacob Carver of Rossville
  • 3rd Place – Corbin Puga of Norton Community
  • 4th Place – Thayn Walt of Hill City
  • 5th Place – Cole Gilliland of Hoisington
  • 6th Place – Justin Miller of Oskaloosa

1st Place Match

  • Joe Martin (Douglass) 25-12, . over Jacob Carver (Rossville) 34-4, Jr. (Fall 2:32)

3rd Place Match

  • Corbin Puga (Norton Community) 36-12, Fr. over Thayn Walt (Hill City) 38-11, Sr. (Fall 3:47)

5th Place Match

  • Cole Gilliland (Hoisington) 41-5, . over Justin Miller (Oskaloosa) 32-7, Sr. (Fall 0:58)
Derek Nester

