KSHSAA 3-2-1A Boys State Wrestling Final Results

106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Chase Johnson of Minneapolis
- 2nd Place – Drayton Kennedy of Erie
- 3rd Place – Erik Garcia of Cimarron
- 4th Place – Cohen Kaiser of Plainville
- 5th Place – Clayton Considine of Halstead
- 6th Place – Theo Keesee of Phillipsburg
1st Place Match
- Chase Johnson (Minneapolis) 33-1, So. over Drayton Kennedy (Erie) 31-3, Sr. (Dec 6-2)
3rd Place Match
- Erik Garcia (Cimarron) 25-4, So. over Cohen Kaiser (Plainville) 9-2, Jr. (Dec 5-4)
5th Place Match
- Clayton Considine (Halstead) 41-6, . over Theo Keesee (Phillipsburg) 26-11, Sr. (Dec 2-0)
113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Tate Weimer of Hoxie
- 2nd Place – Carter Krier of Oakley
- 3rd Place – Evan Coble of Howard-West Elk
- 4th Place – Josh Juenemann of Oberlin-DeCatur Community
- 5th Place – Josiah Knoll of Minneapolis
- 6th Place – Kellen Menold of Sabetha
1st Place Match
- Tate Weimer (Hoxie) 37-7, Jr. over Carter Krier (Oakley) 37-2, Fr. (Fall 5:23)
3rd Place Match
- Evan Coble (Howard-West Elk) 26-2, So. over Josh Juenemann (Oberlin-DeCatur Community) 17-8, Jr. (Dec 4-3)
5th Place Match
- Josiah Knoll (Minneapolis) 27-12, Sr. over Kellen Menold (Sabetha) 28-7, Sr. (Fall 2:13)
120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Corbin White of Mound City-Jayhawk Linn
- 2nd Place – Mason Younger of Ellis
- 3rd Place – Kaden Sisson of Phillipsburg
- 4th Place – A.J. Polansky of Belleville-Republic County
- 5th Place – Eastin Redetzke of Hoisington
- 6th Place – Ryan Sramek of Atwood-Rawlins County
1st Place Match
- Corbin White (Mound City-Jayhawk Linn) 29-3, Sr. over Mason Younger (Ellis) 26-6, So. (Dec 6-0)
3rd Place Match
- Kaden Sisson (Phillipsburg) 37-9, Fr. over A.J. Polansky (Belleville-Republic County) 44-7, Jr. (Fall 2:47)
5th Place Match
- Eastin Redetzke (Hoisington) 32-8, Jr. over Ryan Sramek (Atwood-Rawlins County) 29-12, Fr. (Dec 9-5)
126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Dillen Hook of Larned
- 2nd Place – Carson Ochs of Hoxie
- 3rd Place – Carter Underhill of Hill City
- 4th Place – Gage Carlson of Minneapolis
- 5th Place – Hunter Sisson of Phillipsburg
- 6th Place – Carter Trimble of Marysville
1st Place Match
- Dillen Hook (Larned) 38-5, Sr. over Carson Ochs (Hoxie) 36-5, So. (Dec 2-1)
3rd Place Match
- Carter Underhill (Hill City) 35-13, Sr. over Gage Carlson (Minneapolis) 16-8, Sr. (Fall 4:14)
5th Place Match
- Hunter Sisson (Phillipsburg) 32-15, Fr. over Carter Trimble (Marysville) 29-15, So. (Dec 6-2)
132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Kolton Field of Norton Community
- 2nd Place – Dayton Bell of Hoxie
- 3rd Place – Logan Normandin of Plainville
- 4th Place – Andrew Wilkinson of Smith Center
- 5th Place – Gavin Moore of Haven
- 6th Place – Braylon Smith of Minneapolis
1st Place Match
- Kolton Field (Norton Community) 36-2, Sr. over Dayton Bell (Hoxie) 33-10, Jr. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
- Logan Normandin (Plainville) 32-8, Sr. over Andrew Wilkinson (Smith Center) 17-7, Sr. (MD 11-3)
5th Place Match
- Gavin Moore (Haven) 32-3, Jr. over Braylon Smith (Minneapolis) 28-13, So. (Fall 4:03)
138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Drew Bell of Hoxie
- 2nd Place – Wyatt Gardner of Leoti-Wichita County
- 3rd Place – Colby Hurla of Rossville
- 4th Place – Ethan Elliott of Wellsville
- 5th Place – Bentley Montgomery of Smith Center
- 6th Place – Jarret Mader of Ellis
1st Place Match
- Drew Bell (Hoxie) 40-1, Sr. over Wyatt Gardner (Leoti-Wichita County) 40-7, So. (Fall 0:29)
3rd Place Match
- Colby Hurla (Rossville) 44-9, Sr. over Ethan Elliott (Wellsville) 27-7, Sr. (Fall 2:17)
5th Place Match
- Bentley Montgomery (Smith Center) 37-9, Jr. over Jarret Mader (Ellis) 36-14, Jr. (Dec 1-0)
145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Colby Schreiner of Kingman
- 2nd Place – Creyo Koop of Howard-West Elk
- 3rd Place – Reece Grafel of Oberlin-DeCatur Community
- 4th Place – Jacob Windholz of Russell
- 5th Place – Brody Harrison of Eureka
- 6th Place – Alex Wilkinson of Smith Center
1st Place Match
- Colby Schreiner (Kingman) 37-5, Sr. over Creyo Koop (Howard-West Elk) 44-1, Fr. (Dec 5-3)
3rd Place Match
- Reece Grafel (Oberlin-DeCatur Community) 31-3, Sr. over Jacob Windholz (Russell) 31-7, Sr. (Dec 1-0)
5th Place Match
- Brody Harrison (Eureka) 28-7, Sr. over Alex Wilkinson (Smith Center) 24-22, Jr. (Dec 10-4)
152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jonathan Dyke of Belleville-Republic County
- 2nd Place – Tanner Sells of WaKeeney-Trego Community
- 3rd Place – Drew Bretz of Hoxie
- 4th Place – Drew Withington of Atwood-Rawlins County
- 5th Place – Austin Wolff of Minneapolis
- 6th Place – Jonathan Renyer of Sabetha
1st Place Match
- Jonathan Dyke (Belleville-Republic County) 46-4, Sr. over Tanner Sells (WaKeeney-Trego Community) 35-7, Sr. (SV-1 3-1)
3rd Place Match
- Drew Bretz (Hoxie) 42-3, Jr. over Drew Withington (Atwood-Rawlins County) 33-5, Jr. (MD 13-1)
5th Place Match
- Austin Wolff (Minneapolis) 37-9, Sr. over Jonathan Renyer (Sabetha) 35-9, Jr. (SV-1 8-6)
160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Derek Johnson of Hoxie
- 2nd Place – Aiden Amrein of Hill City
- 3rd Place – Sam Twombly of Rossville
- 4th Place – Dalton Hilyard of Douglass
- 5th Place – George Crawford of Ellis
- 6th Place – Bryce Eck of Uniontown
1st Place Match
- Derek Johnson (Hoxie) 40-1, Jr. over Aiden Amrein (Hill City) 34-5, So. (Dec 5-3)
3rd Place Match
- Sam Twombly (Rossville) 42-3, Sr. over Dalton Hilyard (Douglass) 36-12, . (Fall 0:53)
5th Place Match
- George Crawford (Ellis) 40-6, Sr. over Bryce Eck (Uniontown) 33-4, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)
170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Garrett Urban of Norton Community
- 2nd Place – Sam Watkins of Hoxie
- 3rd Place – Andrew Hubert of Belleville-Republic County
- 4th Place – Daigan Kruger of Silver Lake
- 5th Place – Tristan Rathbone of Hillsboro
- 6th Place – Andres Flores of Mound City-Jayhawk Linn
1st Place Match
- Garrett Urban (Norton Community) 35-10, Jr. over Sam Watkins (Hoxie) 40-4, Fr. (Dec 6-3)
3rd Place Match
- Andrew Hubert (Belleville-Republic County) 47-7, Sr. over Daigan Kruger (Silver Lake) 32-4, Sr. (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match
- Tristan Rathbone (Hillsboro) 42-6, Sr. over Andres Flores (Mound City-Jayhawk Linn) 31-11, So. (Dec 12-5)
182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Matthew Rodriguez of Gypsum-SE Of Saline
- 2nd Place – Ben Hansen of Plainville
- 3rd Place – Triston Vande Velde of Silver Lake
- 4th Place – Mason Gottschalk of Ellis
- 5th Place – Jace High of Douglass
- 6th Place – Garrett Siemsen of Belleville-Republic County
1st Place Match
- Matthew Rodriguez (Gypsum-SE Of Saline) 35-1, Sr. over Ben Hansen (Plainville) 24-4, Sr. (Fall 2:33)
3rd Place Match
- Triston Vande Velde (Silver Lake) 38-5, Sr. over Mason Gottschalk (Ellis) 27-5, Sr. (Fall 1:21)
5th Place Match
- Jace High (Douglass) 44-2, . over Garrett Siemsen (Belleville-Republic County) 33-14, Jr. (MD 11-1)
195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Brennan Walker of Beloit
- 2nd Place – Wade Morgan of Douglass
- 3rd Place – Tyler Moresco of Russell
- 4th Place – Reed Adelhardt of Garden Plain
- 5th Place – Kyle Werner of Plainville
- 6th Place – Beau Wassenberg of Marysville
1st Place Match
- Brennan Walker (Beloit) 21-1, Sr. over Wade Morgan (Douglass) 35-10, . (Fall 2:26)
3rd Place Match
- Tyler Moresco (Russell) 25-4, Sr. over Reed Adelhardt (Garden Plain) 26-4, Sr. (Dec 2-1)
5th Place Match
- Kyle Werner (Plainville) 33-6, Jr. over Beau Wassenberg (Marysville) 33-14, Sr. (Dec 7-0)
220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Gavin Girty of Rosalia-Flinthills
- 2nd Place – Brock Buresh of Phillipsburg
- 3rd Place – Kaleb Wise of Halstead
- 4th Place – Braden Burks of Beloit
- 5th Place – Draxtin Hovis of Plainville
- 6th Place – Eli Franklin of Smith Center
1st Place Match
- Gavin Girty (Rosalia-Flinthills) 24-4, Sr. over Brock Buresh (Phillipsburg) 30-6, Sr. (Dec 7-1)
3rd Place Match
- Kaleb Wise (Halstead) 39-2, . over Braden Burks (Beloit) 19-6, Sr. (Fall 4:02)
5th Place Match
- Draxtin Hovis (Plainville) 32-9, Sr. over Eli Franklin (Smith Center) 24-21, So. (TF-1.5 2:42 (19-2))
285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Joe Martin of Douglass
- 2nd Place – Jacob Carver of Rossville
- 3rd Place – Corbin Puga of Norton Community
- 4th Place – Thayn Walt of Hill City
- 5th Place – Cole Gilliland of Hoisington
- 6th Place – Justin Miller of Oskaloosa
1st Place Match
- Joe Martin (Douglass) 25-12, . over Jacob Carver (Rossville) 34-4, Jr. (Fall 2:32)
3rd Place Match
- Corbin Puga (Norton Community) 36-12, Fr. over Thayn Walt (Hill City) 38-11, Sr. (Fall 3:47)
5th Place Match
- Cole Gilliland (Hoisington) 41-5, . over Justin Miller (Oskaloosa) 32-7, Sr. (Fall 0:58)