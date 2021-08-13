TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) has issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae.

Active Advisories

Warning

Altamont City Lake “Idle Hour” Main Lake, Labette County

Ford County Lake, Ford County (new)

Gathering Pond at Milford, Geary County

Harvey County East Lake, Harvey County

Hargis Lake, Sumner County

Hodgeman County State Fishing Lake, Hodgeman County (new)

Jerry Ivey Pond, Saline County

Lake Afton, Sedgwick County (upgraded Aug. 12)

Lake Jeanette, Leavenworth County (new)

Marion County Lake, Marion County

Melvern Outlet Pond, Osage County

Melvern Outlet Swim Pond, Osage County

Milford Lake Zones A and C, Geary County

Neosho County State Fishing Lake, Neosho County (upgraded Aug. 12)

South Lake, Johnson County

Webster Reservoir, Rooks County

Watch

Brown State Fishing Lake, Brown County

Pony Creek Lake, Brown County

Milford Lake Zone B, Geary County

Altamont City Lake “Idle Hour” North Lake, Labette County

Big Hill Lake, Labette County

Parsons Lake, Labette County

Marion Reservoir, Marion County

Buhler City Lake, Reno County

Big Eleven Lake, Wyandotte County

Advisories Lifted 8/12/21

Overbrook City Lake, Osage County

When a warning is issued, KDHE recommends the following precautions be taken:

Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock.

Lake water, regardless of blue-green algae status, should never be consumed by humans.

Water contact should be avoided.

Fish may be eaten if they are rinsed with clean water and only the fillet portion is consumed, while all other parts are discarded.

Do not allow pets to eat dried algae.

If lake water contacts skin, wash with clean water as soon as possible.

Avoid areas of visible algae accumulation.

A watch means that blue-green algae have been detected and a harmful algal bloom is present or likely to develop. People are encouraged to avoid areas of algae accumulation and keep pets and livestock away from the water.

During the watch status, KDHE recommends the following precautions be taken:

Signage will be posted at all public access locations.

Water may be unsafe for humans/animals.

Avoid areas of algae accumulation and do not let people/pets eat dried algae or drink contaminated water.

Swimming, wading, skiing and jet skiing are discouraged near visible blooms.

Boating and fishing are safe. However, inhalation of the spray may affect some individuals. Avoid direct contact with water, and wash with clean water after any contact.

Clean fish well with potable water and eat fillet portion only.

KDHE investigates publicly-accessible bodies of water for blue-green algae when the agency receives reports of potential algae blooms in Kansas lakes. Based on credible field observation and sampling results, KDHE reports on potentially harmful conditions.

If you observe a scum or paint-like surface on the water, small floating blue-green clumps or filaments in the water, or if the water is an opaque green, avoid contact and keep pets away. These are indications that a harmful bloom may be present. Pet owners should be aware that animals that swim in or drink water affected by a harmful algal bloom or eat dried algae along the shore may become seriously ill or die.

For information on blue-green algae and reporting potential harmful algal blooms, please visit www.kdheks.gov/algae-illness/ index.htm.