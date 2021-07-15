71.2 F
Friday, July 16, 2021
Norton County Hospital CEO Resigns

By Derek Nester

NORTON, Kan. – Norton County Hospital’s Board of Trustees have accepted the resignation of the hospital’s chief executive officer, Gina Frack. Her last day will be Oct. 8, 2021.

Frack joined the hospital as Chief Operations Officer in 2015, became interim CEO in the summer of 2017 and was named to the CEO position in December 2017.

The Norton County Hospital Board of Trustees would like to thank Gina Frack for her years of service and dedication to improve health care services for residents of Norton County and the surrounding area. The board wishes her well in her future endeavors. The process of securing an interim and permanent CEO has been initiated.

“A huge thanks to the Board of Trustees for giving me the opportunity to lead this amazing organization,” Frack said. “Thanks to all the staff past and present who I have had the honor to work alongside. My heart is heavy to leave, especially when we have so many things on the upswing, but that is also a reason I can walk away. I have faith that the staff of the hospital and clinic under the leadership of a new CEO will take this organization to a whole other level.”

Frack said a workplace culture with a healthy work and home life balance is important, and she tries to model this balance as she moves on to new things.

“The quote by Dwight D. Eisenhower, ‘What is important is seldom urgent, and what is urgent is seldom important,’ is on my desk,” she said. “I am leaving NCH as the CEO to live by these wise words and take the opportunity to become the farm manager of the farm and ranch my parents built over their more than 60 years of marriage. I will be able to oversee their health care needs as well.”

Frack said she and her husband, Russ, will remain living in Norton, and she plans to commute as needed to work on her family farm and ranch.

“We have lived here since 1995 and raised both of our children in this great community and school system, so there is nowhere else we want to be,” she said. “Moving forward, my challenge to the community is to support health care in Norton County. Survival of rural places hinges on the three-legged stool of a diverse economy, education and health care. Even without the title of CEO, I will remain vocal in supporting a thriving Norton County and region.

More updates will continue to be provided as they become available.

